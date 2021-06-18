The departure of Sergio Ramos every day seemed closer and now it has become official, Madrid has lost one of its best footballers in history and its great leader in recent years, a footballer who will undoubtedly be difficult to replace within the meringue set.
However, the Spanish would not be the only casualty that the meringues would suffer in the central defense zone, in the last hours, press from all over Europe affirms that Varane will leave Real Madrid, the Frenchman refuses to renew with the team of the capital and Madrid will be forced to sell it for the next European market.
After the departure of Ramos, the Frenchman would have dispelled his doubts about staying or leaving with the white squad and in the end he has decided to change of scene for next season.
With several of the best teams in Europe behind Varane, Florentino knows that it will be no problem to sell Raphael, despite Ancelotti’s intention that the defender remain within the club, something that today seems impossible. In the White House they already value substitutes, having Vallejo in the house for any emergency, although, they would look for a much more prominent piece in the market, with Jules Koundé being the first option.
