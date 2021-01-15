North Korea exhibited a ballistic missile that can be launched from a submarine in a military parade held in Pyongyang this Friday, a few days after Joe Biden’s inauguration as US presidency.

The parade marked the congress of the (ruling) Workers’ Party, in which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un asserted that the United States is “the main enemy” of his country.

“The majestic elite units and invincible ranks of the Republic that will proudly cross Kim Il Sung Square represent our absolute power,” Defense Minister Kim Jong Gwan said before the parade, according to the official KCNA news agency.

North Korea displayed a powerful ballistic missile in its last military parade. Photo KCNA DPA

“He most powerful weapon in the world, the ballistic missile that can be launched from a submarine, entered the square, one after another, demonstrating the might of the revolutionary armed forces, “the KCNA agency said.

The photos show at least four missiles equipped with black and white warheads parading amid the mass waving their flags.

Ankit Panda, an expert at the Carnegie Endowment, a Washington-based non-governmental organization, stated that never seen this missile model.

Infantry troops, artillery, tanks and planes that formed the number 8 to celebrate the 8th congress also participated in the parade, added the same source.

In the parade, supervised by Kim, rockets were also exhibited with a “powerful attack capacity to totally annihilate enemies, in a preventive way, outside the territory,” the official agency added.

This type of message means that the weapons have a range that goes beyond the Korean peninsula and that they could get to at least Japan.

However, the KCNA description does not mention any ICBMs, suggesting that the parade was smaller than last October.

A new ICBM of gigantic dimensions was then exhibited. According to specialists, it is the largest liquid-fuel missile that can travel by road known in the world.

The United States has 28,500 soldiers in South Korea to defend this country from its northern neighbor, and a significant military presence in Japan.

Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump held a tumultuous relationship, going from muttering insults and threats of war to holding two diplomatic summits in which the US president praised the North Korean leader.

But in the end, there was no progress on Pyongyang’s thorny dossier of nuclear and ballistics programs. The negotiations are in neutral since the failure of the second meeting between the two leaders at the end of February 2019 in Hanoi.

One of the reasons for the lack of progress was the lack of consensus on the concessions that North Korea was willing to make in exchange for lifting the international sanctions it suffers.

The change of government in the United States represents a challenge for North Korea, since Biden, who called Kim a “bully”, is often associated with the “strategic patience” displayed by the Obama administration.

The United States should adopt a more classical strategy with Pyongyang and insist on the results of working groups before contemplating a meeting between the two leaders.

Some analysts believe that North Korea took advantage of the congress to send a message to the next American administration, with the idea of ​​obtaining concessions.

The international community imposed harsh sanctions on North Korea for its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

At the same time, the country closed its borders in January of last year to protect itself from the virus that emerged in neighboring China, increasing pressure on its dying economy.

During the congress that just concluded, Kim was elected general secretary of the Workers’ Party, of which he was until now president, a symbolic name change that seeks to reinforce his power, according to analysts.

He also allowed himself to criticize the failure of the economic policy that the country carried out and declared that “almost no sector” had achieved its objectives.

With information from AFP