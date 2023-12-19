The crown in Peru. Luciana Fuster She made her grand arrival last Monday, December 18, to share the Christmas holidays with her family and her partner Patricio Parodi. This Tuesday, Miss Grand International 2023 came to the set of 'This is War' to tell what her experience in Vietnam was like and her preparation, which earned her the second golden crown for the country. For her part, Parodi reaffirmed his relationship with Fuster, even though they will be separated for a year. In this note, we tell you everything they said.

What did Luciana Fuster say when she arrived at 'This is war'?

The entry of the beauty queen She went to the set of 'EEG' in a limousine and Patricio Parodi met her. After receiving the microphone, Fuster the 'ex-warrior' thanked her colleagues and pointed out that she will be in Peru for a short time, as she must return to Thailand to fulfill her duties as queen.

“Wow! I am completely happy, grateful once again. I promised you that I was going to bring the crown to Peru and the crown is in Peru (…). The truth is that it has been a very nice time, it is an incredible experience “Everything I'm experiencing. I'm here for just a little while and then I have to go back to my activities in Thailand.”said.

What did Patricio Parodi say about Luciana Fuster?

Johanna San Miguel He asked the couple to kiss to silence rumors of a possible separation. Patricio pointed out that at no time did they think about separating and that they will stay together despite the distance they will find themselves.

“People drink differently when you are far away. I know 'Lu' and I know how hard it has been for her to be alone in Thailand (…). It has never crossed our minds (to separate). What's more, “The press is the one that wants to speculate,” Patrick said.

