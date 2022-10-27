In late April, when Russian soldiers knocked on his door in a small occupied village in eastern Ukraine to verify the identity of survivors, Volodymyr Zelensky wondered what might happen.

The Russian soldier who checked his passport burst out laughing: “That’s it folks, the war is over, we can go home! We got the president!” he exclaimed.

Volodymyr Zelensky held his breath when the soldier wanted to take his document as a souvenir.” “I said to him: ‘What memory? I can’t live without my passport!” he said, explaining that he managed to get them to return it.

Born in 1958 in Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine, when the country was still part of the Soviet Union, to a mother working in coal mines and a working father, this Ukrainian retiree was a Soviet army driver and construction worker.

No known relation to the Ukrainian president, his namesake from a village in Donbass, whose name AFP prefers not to disclose for security reasons, spent these eight months of war and bombing hiding in a basement.

“I had given up smoking and obviously I went back to it,” he lamented.

– Similar –

In her small house with floral wallpaper, but plunged into darkness and cold, the wind generated by an explosion shakes the plastic tarpaulin covering the window.

His village, liberated on September 30 by Ukrainian forces, is now the target of Russian artillery.

Valentina, his wife, had left the place at the beginning of the war, but Volodimir did not want to leave the house, the dream of a lifetime that he finished paying off in 2003: with his porch, his barbecue and the tank where he used to fish for carp. .

In the family album, he shows a photo of himself as a young man, dressed in military uniform. “I don’t think I’m anything like the president at all,” he said.

“You do look alike!” his wife exclaimed, sitting on a stool across the room.

The couple was supposed to celebrate 22 years of marriage on this day, but in the village devastated by the fighting, Volodimir found no flowers.

– ‘Common people’ –

Valentina Zelenska claims that both her husband’s name and surname are quite common in Ukraine, as well as in Russia, but she doesn’t know anyone other than her husband and the Ukrainian president-elect in 2019.

The retiree recalled the enthusiasm he felt at the time of voting for his namesake, but, after a few years in power, he does not see the changes he believed he would bring. Above all, he feels disappointed because the president, according to him, refuses to end the war.

“He said he would only negotiate with the next president of the Russian Federation. But if Putin stays in power for another ten years, will we have ten years of war? The people can’t take it anymore,” he said.

Like many residents of his generation in Ukrainian Donbass, Volodymyr considers Ukraine his “homeland”. However, this former Soviet soldier does not hide a certain nostalgia for the socialist regime, which he claims brought peace and prosperity to his generation.

“What you want, the presidents pass and we, the common people, stay”, concluded the president’s namesake.