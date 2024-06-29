In an important statement, which included the country’s message to the UN Security Council, the UAE called for urgent action to avoid an imminent famine in Sudan, and affirmed its support for all initiatives aimed at achieving a ceasefire and a return to civilian government, including extending an official invitation to all concerned parties and warring parties to participate in the Jeddah talks.

In this context, the UAE mission, in its letter to the Council, commended the efforts made by Uganda, and the efforts of African Union officials and regional leaders to end this crisis.

The UAE joined the African Union Peace and Security Council in calling on the leaders of the warring factions to meet under the auspices of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) without further delay, and to participate in the upcoming comprehensive political meeting in Addis Ababa from 10 to 15 July 2024.

In a statement issued in New York, the UAE issued an urgent appeal to confront the threat of famine, and the UAE continues to stress the importance of allowing and facilitating urgent humanitarian relief in a sustainable manner to civilians in need.

“The international community must increase the support provided to Sudan, as the response to this crisis is extremely important, and it cannot continue to be obstructed by warring factions that do not represent the interests of the Sudanese people. In this context, the UAE continues to focus on working with regional and international partners to alleviate The threat of famine, and encouraging the warring parties to participate positively in a political process. The UAE also supports all initiatives aimed at ending this conflict, and firmly believes that peace talks must have the support of all those who wish to see a peaceful solution to this conflict.”

The UAE renewed its support for “efforts to reduce tensions, implement a ceasefire, and advance negotiations, leading to the restoration of a legitimate government that represents all members of the Sudanese people.” The ongoing violence confirms that none of the warring parties represents the Sudanese people, and the UAE stresses once again that There is no military solution to this conflict.

The UAE also responded to the false allegations made by the representative of the Sudanese Armed Forces against the state, and the refuting evidence highlighted the following:

– The photographs of the passports that the Sudanese Armed Forces claimed to have “found on the battlefield” were in fact photographs, taken by scanning passport data of six charity workers and a businessman who visited Sudan long before the conflict began, The defamatory allegations against these individuals stand in stark contrast to the welcome they previously received from the Sudanese authorities. All individuals possess their passports and reserve their right to take legal action.

– A photo of the damaged armored vehicle published by a representative of the Sudanese Armed Forces misidentified it as a “Nimr armored vehicle with a Ford interior.” The Emirati statement makes it categorically clear that it is not a Nimr vehicle, and in fact, no vehicle was manufactured. A “Nimr” vehicle using the exterior or interior of a Ford vehicle.

– The UAE rejects false allegations of supplying weapons and military equipment to a warring party, and has not provided any weapons or related equipment of any kind to any of the warring parties since the beginning of the conflict. The UAE provided military assistance to Sudan prior to the outbreak of the conflict, at the request of the Government of Sudan, through the Sudanese Ministry of Defense and the Sudanese Armed Forces, to support Sudan’s efforts to maintain peace and stability in the country. Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, in his capacity as Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan at the time, formally requested military assistance from the UAE, within the framework of the defense agreement signed between the two countries on 29 July 2020. The support and assistance provided by the UAE was consistent with its obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

– The photos of the phones are of commercial phones that were widely sold decades ago. These types are old civilian phones that are no longer in production. The Etisalat logo and logos that appear on some of the phones are old, dating back to before the year 2000, and are no longer used by the company.

“The allegations made by the Sudanese representatives are nothing more than fabrications without context or supporting evidence, and should be summarily dismissed,” a UAE government spokesperson said.

The statement also highlights the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, “The effects of this conflict are deeply felt by all members of the large Sudanese community in the UAE, who constitute an important part of our society, and whose presence reflects the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.”

The statement explains the direct and significant assistance provided by the UAE to the people of Sudan. The UAE has sought to help meet the humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people, and after the Sudanese Armed Forces regrettably rejected our offer on May 25, 2023, to establish a field hospital in Sudan to provide aid and medical support, the UAE established two field hospitals near the Chadian-Sudanese border, which continue to be a critical lifeline for those in need of medical care.

Moreover, last week, the UAE signed new agreements with the United Nations to increase its aid to Sudan, and allocated an additional $70 million in aid to Sudan through key partners and UN agencies, in addition to the $130 million it provided as humanitarian aid to Sudan. Since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023.

The UAE will continue to present its case through the United Nations to help end the conflict, and remove the fog of misinformation from international discussions that seeks to obscure the path towards resolving the conflict and ending the suffering in Sudan.

The full statement of the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates can be found at the following link:

https://uaeun.org/ar/statement/uae-response-to-false-allegations-sudan-27june/