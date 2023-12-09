His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of COP28, received an invitation from more than 800 leaders from the sectors of business, finance, philanthropy, politics, academia and civil society, calling on him and all representatives of States Parties to redouble efforts to maintain the possibility of avoiding global warming exceeding the 1.5 level. °C in response to the results of the global outcome.

The text of the international message signed by global sector leaders stated: “As we enter the final days of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, we have reached a clear conclusion of the necessity of making a qualitative shift in climate action. The world and its people need to achieve real results to maintain the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal, but achieving this “The historic mission requires us to work as one team.”

“Signals of transformation and opportunity across sectors and society are all around us,” the letter explained. “At the same time, the climate emergency is more severe than ever.

It is up to us to seize this opportunity, because what is accomplished here in Dubai must leave a historical legacy that will determine the fate of future generations.”

“We CEOs, mayors, governors, investors, indigenous peoples, health workers, youth, religious leaders, scientists and athletes stand courageously and resolutely with the President of COP28 and all parties to formulate a rapid response plan to the global toll,” the signatories of the letter said.

The signatories of the letter stressed that ways to make a qualitative shift in climate action and produce practical results include a gradual, orderly and responsible transition away from all types of fossil fuels whose emissions are not mitigated in a fair and equitable manner, in line with the 1.5 degree Celsius path, while ensuring a doubling of renewable energy capacity. Global growth will triple by 2030 compared to 2022 levels, double energy efficiency, and create an enabling environment to expand the scope of public and private financing and make it available to those who need it most.

The signatories stressed that the UAE’s presidency of the conference presents a new model for climate action that shifts the focus from negotiating priorities to implementation and actual progress, and that the skill of the presidency has a major role in advancing the negotiations and the work of the conference.

The signatories of the international message stressed the need for developed countries to take a leadership role in action and support, setting a price on carbon, tripling investments in renewable energy, halting deforestation, land degradation, biodiversity and other ecosystem loss by 2030, protecting the lands of indigenous peoples, and ensuring the provision of resilient food systems. resilience, and develop a comprehensive and decisive framework to achieve the global goal on adaptation.

They stressed the importance of supporting these outcomes through the implementation and intensification of nationally determined contributions and national adaptation plans long before COP30 in 2025, which are in line with the goal of preserving the possibility of avoiding global warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius and uniting the efforts of all parties and stakeholders. .

The list of signatories to the letter included more than 300 CEOs of global companies, local government leaders in many countries, 34 finance leaders, more than 20 global leaders, more than 240 non-governmental organizations and more than 230 scholars and youth leaders.