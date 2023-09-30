“In 2023, is it possible for the Brazilian Supreme Court of Justice to be a space occupied by the people?”, ask congressmen

Deputies from left-wing parties sent a letter to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) asking for the appointment of a black woman to the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Here’s the full document (PDF – 118 kB).

“Brazil is going through a process of resuming democracy and to do so it is necessary to create compositions that allow for governability. However, without representation and diversity in spaces of power, this recovery is compromised”, they argue.

“In 2023, is it possible for the Brazilian Supreme Court of Justice to be a space occupied by the people? Can a black woman be a STF minister?”, asked the congresswomen.

With the retirement of Minister Rosa Weber, it is up to Lula to choose a new member of the Court. The president has already said that sex and color will not be criteria for nomination.

On the list of favorites for the position are 3 white men: the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinothe attorney general of the Union, Jorge Messias, and the president of the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União), Bruno Dantas.

A black woman has never been nominated for the position of STF minister. Since the country’s redemocratization, of the 30 ministers who occupied a seat on the Court, only 3 were women, all white. And there was only one black man.

The congresswomen conclude by stating that “The choice of a black woman as minister of the Supreme Court represents a crucial political-social advance and would confirm this Government’s commitment to equality, inclusion and diversity”.

