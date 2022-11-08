He continues to tell his story through a diary, which arrives from prison to various TV broadcasts. The last words written by Alessia Pifferithe mother of the 18-month-old girl who died of starvation in Milan, were broadcast by the show Italian stories.

In the unpublished pages that the presenter Eleonora Daniele showed to the public, Alessia Pifferi has told of his childhood.

I remember that at school they had put the support teacher for me, and if I was already behind in some subjects, with her it was worse. I remember that my friends made fun of me because I had the support teacher, and so I closed myself even more inside myself. I felt different from other children.

I remember that my friends often invited each other out of school or at intermission to do their homework together or for parties, birthdays and I never invited, but I didn’t care. I loved being with my family and in the afternoon sometimes I went up to the old ladies’ house and I was fine, I had a lot of fun with them.

Credit: corriere.it

She has defined herself as one quiet womanwho has never gone to the disco and has never had any vices such as alcohol, smoking or drugs.

On another occasion she had revealed to the Iceberg transmission, which in life she had found herself forced to do many black jobsbut she had never made her or her little girl go without food in her fridge.

Alessia Pifferi knows very well how much media fury there is towards her. She describes herself as a loving mother and a decent woman. But she is in prison, accused of the death of her child.

For six long days, she went to Leffe to be with her partner and left little Diana home alone. Upon her return, she found her now lifeless. Nobody knew that the little girl was left alone in that house, while she spent the weekends outside her. Alessia’s family has closed all relationships, as well as that man from Leffe, who said he was convinced that Pifferi had left the child in the care of his aunt.

Investigations into the case of the child who died of starvation are still ongoing. The existences ofautopsy will be crucial for the position of the woman, as well as the results of tests on the traces of milk. Investigators suspect that Alessia may have sedated Diana, since no one in the building heard her cry. And if confirmation comes, her mother will also have to answer for premeditation.