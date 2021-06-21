Oncologist Nise Yamaguchi justified in an open letter released this Sunday (20.Jun.2021) her decision to sue senators Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) and Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) for humiliation and misogyny. She asked the court to indemnify her in R$360 thousand as compensation for moral damages – an amount that promises to revert in full to hospitals that treat children with cancer.

The doctor said they were “the disrespect and humiliation I suffered during the testimony given to the CPI of the pandemic in the Federal Senate are notorious and nationally known”.

The testimony was taken on June 1, 2021. As a guest, Yamaguchi was questioned by Covid’s CPI senators about 2 topics, in particular: her possible participation in the so-called “parallel cabinet”, which unofficially guided the government in conducting the pandemic, and his defense of the prescription of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the early treatment of the disease.

A third point of attention from the senators was the suspicion that the doctor would have suggested a change in the chloroquine package insert. The most persistent questions were asked by Aziz, president of the CPI, and by Alencar, a trained physician.

“I never imagined going through a similar situation. It is sad to realize that, in the House of the Brazilian People, even after decades of evolution, misogynistic behaviors are still perpetuated”, wrote Yamaguchi.

The doctor says she was interrupted several times during her responses. In the lawsuit presented by lawyers Raul Canal and Danny Fabrício Cabral Gomes to the Federal District Court of Justice on Friday (June 18), this behavior of senators is detailed and classified as keep breaking -the act of a man superimposing his speech on that of a woman to humiliate her. The document was obtained by power360.

“They ignored my arguments and attributed words to me that I did not utter. It wasn’t because of lack of knowledge that I stopped reacting, but out of politeness. I wouldn’t change my essence to meet clear political interests.” said the oncologist.

Yamaguchi said he was “extremely vilified on social media with aggression in threatening tones” after your testimony. He claimed not to be a member of any political party and to have collaborated occasionally with the last 5 federal governments in the area of ​​health.

“As a woman and an elderly woman, I chose to file a lawsuit against senators Omar Aziz and Otto Alencar as a measure to restore my integrity and that of several other Brazilian doctors, who were also affected by the speeches given by the parliamentarians in that day”, he stated.

The petition made by the lawyers brings a request for urgency, based on the Elderly Statute. Yamaguchi is 62 years old. The 53-page attachment informs that the doctor “was tremendously tortured” by the senators, “who, abusing their right to parliamentary immunity, perpetrated a veritable moral massacre”.

The text mentions a repudiation note from the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) to the attitude of senators and reports published by different Brazilian media.

In one of the excerpts from Yamaguchi’s testimony highlighted by the lawyers, Alencar asks the doctor if, when H1N1, the researchers looked for an antivirus or an antiprotozoan.

In an interview with Power360, senator Otto Alencar claimed not to have taken “at no time, the attitude of humiliating Dr. Nise Yamaguchi”. He said he asked the medical and scientific questions related to covid-19, followed the Senate’s internal regulations and fulfilled his constitutional role.

He also stated that, when his colleagues mobilized to cancel the hearing and approve a request for the doctor to be called, he did not allow them to proceed.

According to Alencar, the senators were already irritated with Yamaguchi before he questioned her because he was quibbling about his statements from last year. “When I started asking the questions, she got nervous. I leafed through the papers, I couldn’t find the answer and it got a little out of control”, said.

The congressman also stated that he has not filed any action against the doctor through social networks. Said no “walk in them” and commented having received 15,892 death threats and “to sew” your mouth. “I wouldn’t put any criticisms against her on social media“, he completed.

Until the publication of this repost, the power360 had not received feedback from the president of the CPI, senator Omar Aziz.

