In an open letter released this Sunday, 20, the doctor Nise Yamaguchi said that she decided to file a lawsuit for moral damages against senators Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), president of the CPI of Covid, and Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) to “restore integrity” of her and her professional colleagues. She claims to have been a victim of misogyny and humiliation in the testimony given to the parliamentary committee at the beginning of the month and demands compensation of R$ 160,000 each – which, according to the process, will be fully donated.

“Physician for over four decades, I never imagined going through a similar situation. It is sad to realize that, in the Brazilian People’s House, even after decades of evolution, misogynistic behavior is still perpetuated”, says the text.

In the letter, the doctor complains about the treatment given to him in the interrogation and says that the senators acted moved by “political interests”. “Several times, I had my speeches and reasoning interrupted. They ignored my arguments and attributed words to me that I did not utter. It wasn’t for lack of knowledge that I stopped reacting, but because of politeness”, he says.

The oncologist also says that she became a victim of attacks on social networks in the wake of the testimony. “From that moment on, I became extremely vilified on social networks with aggression in threatening tones, which is very worrying for a democratic state,” she wrote.

Defender of the prescription of chloroquine for patients with covid-19, a treatment proven to be ineffective against the disease, the doctor was placed on the list of investigated disclosed on Friday, 18, by the CPI.

During the testimony at the CPI, she was asked about the existence of the so-called “parallel office”, which would have advised the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, on the management of the pandemic, contrary to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, and on the presidential decree for change the chloroquine package insert.

Physician by training, Otto Alencar confronted Nise about technical knowledge about viral diseases. Dissatisfied with the answers, the oncologist interrupted: “You don’t know, unfortunately you don’t know anything about infectology, you didn’t even study a doctor, you were really random, superficial”, he said.

In addition to compensation, she asks in the action that the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) be notified to analyze whether parliamentarians committed the crime of abuse of authority.

WITH THE WORD, SENATOR OTTO ALENCAR

“Senator Otto Alencar (PSD/BA), has not yet been notified. Once notification occurs, lawyers will respond, in accordance with the law. The Federal Constitution in its article 53, guarantees to senators and deputies, the right to manifestations, opinions and votes in the exercise of their functions.

Senator Otto Alencar reinforces that during his questions he referred to Dr. Nise Yamaguchi, with respect, always treating her as a doctor, lady and your Lordship.

As for the question about viruses and protozoa, the doctor was unable to answer the question. The question was asked to indicate, as scientists and health experts attest, that no medication prevents contamination by the coronavirus and that early treatment, advocated by Nise Yamaguchi, does not work and is not recommended.”

WITH THE WORD, SENATOR OMAR AZIZ

The report contacted the senator and is awaiting a response. The space is open for manifestation.

Read the letter in full:

“The disrespect and humiliation I suffered during the testimony given to the CPI of the pandemic in the Federal Senate on June 1, 2021 are well known and nationally known.

A doctor for over four decades, I never imagined going through a similar situation. It is sad to realize that, in the Brazilian People’s House, even after decades of evolution, misogynistic behavior is still perpetuated.

Several times, I had my speech and reasoning interrupted. They ignored my arguments and attributed words to me that I did not utter. It wasn’t because of lack of knowledge that I stopped reacting, but out of politeness. I would not alter my essence to suit clear political interests.

From that moment on, I started to be extremely vilified on social networks with aggression in threatening tones, which is very worrying for a democratic state.

I am not part of any political party. I worked in the last five governments as an occasional collaborator, for the good of the health of Brazil and the world, and between 2007 and 2011, I officially participated in the Ministry of Health’s office. My main works were in tobacco control actions, personalized treatment and cancer accuracy, among other compliance and governance tasks.

I am grateful for the support of the Federal Council of Medicine, the Regional Council of Medicine of the Federal District and the countless expressions of support from professional associations and support for women and the elderly. I take care of my dear patients in Brasília and São Paulo and from them, their families and colleagues, I have received comforting support.

As a woman and an elderly woman, I chose to file a lawsuit against senators Omar Aziz and Otto Alencar, as a measure to restore my integrity and that of several other Brazilian doctors, who were also affected by the speeches given by the parliamentarians. in that day.

All amounts earned from the cause will revert to hospitals that treat children with cancer.”

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach