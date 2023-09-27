In her last session in charge of the CNJ, Rosa Weber says that the data shows the “indispensability” of reviewing sentences

O CNJ (National Council of Justice) released, in 30 days, 21,866 people who had been unduly arrested. According to the court, the so-called Criminal Procedural Mutirão had the support of the 27 TJs (Courts of Justice) and the 6 TRFs (Federal Regional Courts) in the country.

“In a first analysis, we can see that there is a lot of resistance from the judiciary in applying the theses consolidated by the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal] and which are mandatory”, said the president of the CNJ and the STFminister Rosa Weber, during the presentation of the partial report (PDF – 3 MB) of the action, on Tuesday (September 26, 2923), during his last session as head of the Council.

In the period of 30 days, 100,396 processes were processed. “In 38.3% of these cases, there was indeed a factual or legal change for people deprived of their liberty, thanks to the review undertaken. More than 21,000 people were unduly imprisoned in penal institutions”, stated Rosa Weber, highlighting that there was no “blessing” for these people.

“On the contrary. Judges brought them the Federal Constitution, international treaties and the Criminal Execution Law based on understandings established and assured in decisions of the Federal Supreme Court on the matter.”, said the magistrate. “The significant numbers achieved in just 30 days of the joint effort are testimony to the indispensability of the validity of this judicial policy, in order to make it permanent”, added the minister. “In fact, the collective effort is something that is necessary”, he concluded.

Prison collective efforts were carried out in Brazil from 2008 to 2014, when they were suspended. This year, the project was resumed.

The new effort – called the Criminal Procedural Mutirão – was instituted through CNJ Presidency Ordinance no. 170/2023. After analyzing the files, it was concluded that procedural review was necessary in 70,452 cases. Of these, 27,010 people deprived of their liberty had their imprisonment status changed. The task force also identified undue imprisonment in 21,866 cases.

Processes that fall into the following cases were reviewed:

preventive detentions lasting more than 1 year;

pregnant women, mothers and women responsible for children and people with disabilities under precautionary arrest;

people serving a prison sentence that is more severe than that set out in the sentencing decision;

people serving sentences in a regime other than the open one, convicted of the practice of privileged trafficking.

Cases in which precautionary arrests lasting more than 1 year were identified made up 49% of the cases reviewed. Adding up the cases involving pregnant women, mothers and women responsible for children and people with disabilities detained under precautionary measures, the percentage rises to almost 60% of the cases reviewed in the joint effort.

The data indicates that there were 6,304 cases involving pregnant women, breastfeeding women, mothers of children up to 12 years old or people with disabilities. Preventive detention was reviewed in 51% of cases, reaching 3,212 women.

With information from CNJ News Agency.