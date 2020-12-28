It is now happening in rapid succession after the EU and Great Britain agreed on an agreement for the future partnership on Christmas Eve. On Monday morning, the Federal Cabinet intervened by conference call and gave a positive assessment of the 1246-page contract. Germany could agree to the agreement and would also do so at EU level, said the deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer afterwards.

So that the deal between the EU and Great Britain can come into effect on January 1st, the EU ambassadors of the 27 member states paved the way for a provisional application of the agreement on Monday. The formal final approval of the EU states should take place by this Tuesday. The trade agreement ensures that no customs duties will be levied between the EU and Great Britain even after the turn of the year.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Parliamentary ratification will continue at a rapid pace on both sides. The agreement that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on December 24th is purely an EU agreement. This means that ratification requires the approval of the House of Commons in London and the European Parliament – but not approval by the national parliaments on the EU side.

In the EU Parliament and in the lower house, approval is considered certain

Both in the European Parliament and in the House of Commons, approval of the trade agreement is considered certain. However, there are significant differences in schedules in Brussels and London. While the vote in the lower house should take place this Wednesday, the EU Parliament can take a little more time with the deliberations – until the end of February. This is what the provisional application procedure provides.

However, a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Ministry pointed out on Monday that the deadline, which expired at the end of February, could also be extended if necessary. The reason is important because some MEPs have complained that they hardly have enough time to give proper advice. It usually takes at least three months for a commercial contract to be examined by the EU Parliament.

Klöckner: “No Deal” would have doubled export losses

Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) was one of those who gave a preliminary assessment of the agreement in public in Germany on Monday. The trade pact between Brussels and London is “of great importance” for the local agricultural and food industry, as in the event of a “no deal” from the German point of view, considerable export losses would have to be expected, explained Klöckner. If the negotiations between the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost had failed, the losses in exports – for example for grain, meat and dairy products – would have been almost double as in the case of the now concluded agreement, the said Minister.

Klöckner had previously promised help for the fishermen affected by the new regulations in the trade agreement, without giving any details. According to the contract, fishermen from EU countries will have to surrender a quarter of their catch in British waters by 2026. After that, the catch quotas are to be renegotiated annually between the two sides.

UK fishermen feel “betrayed”

During the negotiations, Johnson had even given the fishermen in the United Kingdom the prospect that EU trawlers would be allowed to land 80 percent less than before from British waters. In view of the final outcome of the negotiations, which initially left the EU fishermen off guard, there was a loud protest from the British association representatives. Andrew Locker, head of the National Association of Fisheries Organizations, complained that the fishing industry had been “betrayed” by Johnson.

Nevertheless, the prime minister does not have to expect that he will lack the necessary majority in the upcoming vote in the lower house. Even in the event that some ore Brexiteers from the ranks of the conservative ruling party should refuse to approve, Johnson can still count on the support of opposition Labor MPs. Labor parliamentarians had warned their chairman, Keir Starmer, that if he agreed, he would no longer be able to hold the government accountable in view of the possible economic consequences of the trade agreement. Despite such party tactical considerations, it is more important to Starmer to avert a chaotic “no deal” at the turn of the year and to agree to the agreement.