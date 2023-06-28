Israeli Defense Minister, Uv Gallant, says he has issued an order to confiscate cryptocurrency wallets and hand over the funds to the Israeli government..

He described the “wide-ranging” operation as the first Israeli operation targeting the armed group Hezbollah and the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards – two organizations sworn to destroy Israel. Both have been designated as terrorist organizations by the United States and some other governments and denied access to the traditional global financial system.

Gallant said the operation was a multi-agency effort that involved Israel’s Mossad spy agency, Israel’s Military Intelligence office, and the Israeli police.

Israel previously seized cryptocurrency belonging to the Hamas paramilitary army in Gaza as part of its counter-terrorism financing investigation.

“This is the first incident of this magnitude,” Gallant said, noting that the effort occurred earlier this week. He added, “We have effectively stopped the flow of terrorist money through this channel“.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Israel’s announcement.

Gallant claimed that Hezbollah and the Quds Force rely on virtual currency to fund their combat activities. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are preferred for illicit transactions because they are seen as difficult to trace.