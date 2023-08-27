Security sources said that the 15-year-old daughter did what she did, “in retaliation against the father, for his separation from her mother, and for beating her.”

The crime took place in the city of Atfih, Giza, south of Cairo, where the police received a notification of a fire in an apartment and the death of a man who was caught in the fire.

When the police, forensic evidence, and the Public Prosecution moved to the site of the fire, it was found that there was a charred body of a person, who was found to be the owner of the apartment.

According to a security source who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, the authorities suspected that the butane gas cylinder was opened by an actor, and from here the detectives began efforts to search for clues to solve the mystery of the accident.

The source explained that “the investigations revealed that the victim (36 years old) had recently separated from his wife, and that he was only staying with his daughter.”

The policemen summoned the daughter, and it was found that she had not suffered any injury as a result of the fire. During her interrogation, she began to stutter and make conflicting statements about the reason for her absence from the house at the time of the fire, and “when tightening the screws on her, she admitted to opening the gas cylinder.”

According to the security source, the girl recounted the details, saying that “her father was addicted to drug abuse, and this was the reason for the constant quarrel with her mother, who failed to keep him away from drugs, and he separated from her.”

He continued, “According to the accused girl’s confessions, she lived with her father harsh days after her mother separated from him and went to her family’s home, as her father was constantly assaulting her whenever she blamed him for spending his money on drugs.”

The girl explained to the security men that she “planned to get rid of her father in retaliation for his beating of her and his separation from her mother, so she waited for the opportunity to light cigarettes stuffed with narcotic substances in their house, and opened the butane gas cylinder and filled the apartment with gas and went out and closed it from the outside, and as soon as her father lit the cigarette, the place burned.”

According to the security source, the accused child was referred, on Sunday, to the Juvenile Prosecution (Minor) for investigation and to take legal measures.