In a day of fury, Deputy K Rodolfo Tailhade announced that Kirchnerism also Raúl Pleé will challenge the opinions of the prosecutor before the federal criminal cassation chamber for having met with former president Mauricio Macri, critical to the public bar association of the CABA and shouted him to the senator of Together for Change, Silvia Elías de Pérez.

Among other measures, Pleé from his key position appealed to the Court this week the nullity of the oral trial for the future dollar case against Cristina Kirchner.

In the agitated Thursday meeting of the bicameral monitoring commission of the public prosecutor’s office, the judicial operator of Cristina Kirchner he again attacked the interim attorney general of the nation, Eduardo Casal, as reported yesterday Clarion.

For his part, Casal denounced himself before the Federal Chamber for this speech by Tailhade so that it may be investigated if he illicitly enriched himself.

But in one of his five speeches, the former AFI director of Counterintelligence said that “we will challenge the task (de Pleé) for being aligned to a political sector that is Macri’s ”.

Thus added another goal of the K, in addition to Casal, the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, the historical members of the Buenos Aires federal chamber, several of the cassation chamber and all of the Court. These are all judges or prosecutors who investigated, processed or confirmed measures against the former president

Faced with complaints from opposition lawmakers, Tailhade said Pleé will be challenged because he met in “promiscuous and clandestine way” with former president Mauricio Macri in Olivos.

In fact, on March 23, 2019, most of the media reported that Macri had received Pleé in his office in Olivos because he had been one of the candidates for attorney general of the nation, although the former president ended up leaning towards Judge Inés Weinberg de Roca.

In a letter to Casal, Pleé explained that on March 23, 2018 Macri “told me the reasons for your choice in another person requiring me that, despite not being chosen, I remain in my position for a longer time without availing myself of the retirement benefits ”.

However, Tailhade said that the meeting should have been at the Casa Rosada and not in Olivos to make it transparent.

He then said that Pleé along with prosecutors Gerardo Pollicita, Carlos Stornelli and the former judge and current mayor of Mar del Plata, Guillermo Montenegro, were members of the Boca security commission when Macri was president of that club. “They defended barrabravas and had a very close relationship with Macri “, he highlighted.

He also criticized the public bar association of the city of Buenos Aires because it gave an answer “Not very serious and poor” at his request to remove his partner Adriana Donato as a member of the jury for prosecuting prosecutors.

Kirchnerism tries to remove her on the grounds that she is an advisor to the head of the Buenos Aires prosecutors, Juan Bautista Mahiques, and to try to have a majority in that body to expel Casal and other prosecutors.

The CPACBA, in a note signed by its Secretary General Martín Aguirre, replied to the commission that “within the applicable regulations the possibility that the CPACF can remove its representative is not foreseen”Adriana Amato from the prosecution jury.

Tailhade compared Donato’s alleged “incompatibility” with the hypothetical case in which the CPACBA appointed “A detainee for murder” in that jury and said that there is no regulation to throw him out.

Then MP Tailhade considered “insufficient” that response proposed that the Bicameral “would have to insist in which at least the College undertakes a more serious analysis of the situation “.

For his part, the radical deputy Emiliano Yacobitti, deputy representing the opposition, assessed that the commission “cannot decide whether there is incompatibility or not” and, in any case, It should be Justice.

Also Tailhade shouted him to the senator for Tucumán, Silvia Elías de Pérez, because “I see her making signs, holding her head” for her words in the videoconference. Then, he accused the opposition legislator of having “Harassed”To the former Attorney General of the Nation, Alejandra Gils Carbó during the Macri government.

The legislator politely awaited her turn to speak and said:

– If this is not cruelty against Casal, what is president? Tailhade talks things without proof, conjecture … When I spoke I brought evidence against Gils Carbó. Be respectful Tailhade don’t interrupt me and yell at anything.

In an affidavit it is studied, the senator explained, “if it is justified the increase of the patrimony. I am an accountant. You have to study each number before making such accusations. If you have evidence, I will be the first to support a complaint.

–Tailhade (Ironically): I don’t need it, thank you.

– Elijah Perez: Stop interrupting me, Mr. President Doñate. You are respectful. I don’t support him. Just as Lázaro Báez’s accumulation of assets of billions of pesos was not due to skin color. This already looks like a show. It was not on the order of the day.

Tailhade had exhibited Casal’s affidavit of assets and saying that “he had taken $ 400,000 from the bank and it is not known where he invested it,” accusing him without evidence of alleged illicit enrichment.

This is the fourth attempt by the Ks to make Casal resign since they assumed the government in December 2019.

Overwhelmed and angry, Tailhade announced that in the next few days he will formally present the request to the Bicameral, after having received Casal’s sworn statement, so that the attorney can be investigated for alleged illicit enrichment.

