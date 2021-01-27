Denmark got into the semifinals of Egypt men’s handball world cup. Although the defending champion and current Olympic champion suffered -and much- to overcome the local team in the first quarterfinal match. They took the victory on penalties (the series ended 4-3), after drawing 35-35 after two overtime periods, with incredible finishes. Is that, in the closing of both accessories, unprecedented situations were experienced, with reviews of the last plays, sent off and penalties, which ended up being decisive for the game.

Egypt He went out to play on an equal footing with one of the greatest world powers, determined not to disappoint his people and to get among the four best of the contest of which he is host. And it made him party.

He was close to taking the victory in the regulation 60 minutes, but Denmark drew 28-28 with 30 seconds left. On the next play, the homeowner rushed in, made a bad substitution, and ended up with one less player due to a two-minute suspension. Mohamed Mamdouh. He did not take advantage of the last possession to seal the victory and play ten more minutes.

In the first supplementary the game continued even. The Danes managed to take a two-goal lead, but seconds from closing, Egypt narrowed the gap to 34-33. The last play was for Denmark, who tried to run the clock. The referee charged him for passive play, with three seconds left on the clock, but Mikkel hansen the ball played the same, preventing Egypt from coming out fast to tie.

With time expired, Egypt claimed, the referees reviewed the play and gave him reason. Red for Hansen and penalty for the local team, who drew 34-34 from seven meters and forced a new supplementary.

The situation was repeated, incredibly, at the end of that second overtime, although this time, in favor of the current champion. Egypt scored 35-34 after two minutes. To Denmark – who shortly after missed a penalty, which Emil jakobsen he threw out – his bow was closed; he searched, but failed to match.

Seconds from the end it seemed that the Africans were going to give the big bang. However, on the last play, Mathias Gidsel had a chance to shoot at goal, but Ibrahim Elmasry bothered him on the shot, just as the clock reached zero.

The Europeans, incredulous that they did not charge this fee, made the claim. The referees went again to review the play and awarded them a penalty, while showing the red to Elmasry. As had happened in the previous supplementary with the Egyptians; Jakobsen converted, gave Denmark 35-35 equality and sent the definition to penalties.

From seven meters, the Olympic champions were more effective: they scored four of the five they shot, against three of the Egyptians, and advanced to the semis, where they wait for Spain or Norway.

It was Lasse Svan’s goal that unleashed the Danish party, a mixture of joy and relief, after a long-suffering game that had everything, sent off, unprecedented situations, penalties and a lot of tension from start to finish. Worthy of a movie.

