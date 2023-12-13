Lula's nominee for command of the PGR is questioned this Wednesday (Dec 13) by the CCJ of the Federal Senate

The interim electoral attorney general, Paulo Gonet, avoided answering the senator's questions Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), the 1st openly homosexual elected to the Senate, on whether or not he was in favor of same-sex marriage.

The questions were raised during Gonet's hearing at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Federal Senate, which evaluates the nomination made by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the PGR (Attorney General’s Office).

“As a jurist, I am attached to what your Excellencies decide, to what the Supreme Court decides. […] I can't be against what was decided by your excellencies and I cannot be against what [STF] Federal Supreme Court decides”declared Gonet.

Lula's nominee limited himself to saying that he could not be “against” decisions of the Supreme and Legislative Power. He further stated that he would answer the question as a jurist, and not personally.

“I'm not against the criminalization of homophobia. In relation to family relationships, I believe that we are at a time when these situations are regulated by law and [eu] I would not be interested in acting otherwise.”said the nominee.

Gonet was asked by Contarato if he was in favor of same-sex marriage, the adoption of children by same-sex couples and the LGBT+ population's right to donate blood, a topic also already discussed by the STF.

Defined as “ultra-Catholic”, Gonet has been criticized by members of the left due to his conservative positions. Despite displeasing government officials, the profile of the candidate to take over from Augusto Aras has pleased the opposition.

Read more about the hearing:

SAME-AFFECTIVE MARRIAGE

Held in Brazil since 2011, same-sex marriage was validated by the STF when the Court equated same-sex relationships with stable unions between men and womenrecognizing same-sex unions as a family nucleus.

However, the Chamber's Social Security, Social Assistance, Adolescence and Family Committee is currently processing a bill presented in 2007 that prohibits same-sex marriage.

The proposal has the support of members of the evangelical bench. Currently, the project has received prominence because of the opposition to the Lula government in Congress, which has been trying to move the text forward.

Although the original text of the bill No. 580/2007 allow people of the same sex to form a same-sex union through a contract that provides for property relations, the project's rapporteur, deputy Pastor Eurico (PL-PE), rejected the proposal. Instead, the congressman proposed that relationships between people of the same sex cannot be equated with marriage or family life.

For the rapporteur, the Supreme Court's decision was yet another case of “judicial activism”.

According to Eurico, the Court “usurped” the competence of Congress, exercising “incompatible legislative activity” with its functions.