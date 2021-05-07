In a harsh message transmitted from his social networks, President Alberto Fernández urged the Colombian government of Iván Duque to “stop the singular institutional violence.”

The Argentine president thus alluded to the social protests that have occurred in Colombia since last April 28, which have been repressed and left as a balance homicides, missing and injured.

“With concern I observe the repression unleashed by the social protests that occurred in Colombia. I pray that the Colombian people resume social peace and I urge your government to protect the human rights, stop the singular institutional violence that has been exercised, “Fernández tweeted.

Social organizations and NGOs that are dedicated to documenting cases of police brutality, such as Tremors, they have reported 37 homicides by the Colombian Police, and more than 200 victims of physical violence as well, as 10 of sexual assaults by the public force.

