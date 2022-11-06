There are things that grieve for her farewell, and places that you feel pain when leaving her, and things that you do not believe yourself that you got rid of or that she left you without return, but on the other hand, there are things in her parting joy and happiness manifested, and in her farewell that happy neighing that she does not want to be interrupted, thus.. It was announced. About burying the last leaves of the pandemic with us, and inviting people to return to their normal lives, goodbye Corona, goodbye Covid 19, goodbye to all the tails of the pandemic and its metamorphoses, for it was two lean years, draining soul and matter, and dropped wishes that were radiant, and broke legs that were running towards the horizons and visions of her dreams, two years And Yazid, as we live the pandemic, and coexist with its repercussions, waiting for the faraj to knock on our doors every day, to tell us the good news of that happy farewell.

Two years and more, in which habits that were rooted for many years have changed, and some societal concepts have changed, and we have given up popular social rituals, and we may not return to them anymore. Was this necessary? Yes, and if we pay its tax out of our time, nerves, dreams and actions, it is not like losing a soul. A lot of commitment, awareness of a lot, and cooperation of a lot have the determination to push the gateway to a healthy tomorrow, sustainable wellness, and joy in the end.

Two years and more, and we “do not take them away” is a claim of thanks, gratitude and appreciation, two years and more, and none of the requirements of our lives and the well-being of our people have been disturbed, something worthy of praise and loyalty. In order to save the individual, and the individual sacrifices for the sake of all, we were a more loving, intimate and cohesive family, because the circumstances reformulated the details of our new life, and put us in front of a different challenge. In the darkest of circumstances, it sends its correspondents, and its relief planes, to many countries that were in dire need, informing aid, treating the disease, sending medicine, and supporting the world to be hospitals, healthy, enjoying stability and tranquility, and a flash of hope remains burning in the chests.

Two years and more, caution precedes our steps, and apprehension about the other is the extent of our goal, and there is fear surrounding all our movements, and our eyes do not settle in their quarries, and obsession with infection, and that virus flying in space dust, prone to smell, and attached to places of touch, hysteria was thundering our lives, so do not make us dwell Or we rest assured, two years and more, and we left many dear ones like the soul, and dear to the soul, like irreplaceable friends, old people from their beautiful time, old women who smell good, and the warmth of places, and the sense and forgetfulness of homes damaged by modesty and jackets, two years and more, I ate from our health And our lives have decreased, our immunity has collapsed, and doubts have surrounded our worlds, and we have said that there is no salvation after today!

Today.. we will demolish that fortress, and we will not regret if it is always green or when it becomes like the color of ashes. That we said goodbye to the pandemic with joy.