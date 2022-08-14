Candidate for state government by PT paid advertising on the platform for 12 days

The candidate for the government of the State of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (EN) paid ad on Google that describes it as the “best mayor of São Paulo”. The text also says: “Today it is indisputable: in the 4 years he was mayor, Haddad taught management”. The PT was mayor of São Paulo from 2013 to 2016.

Google does not disclose exact engagement numbers and values. But, according to data available on the platform, the ad circulated for 12 days, reached 20,000 to 25,000 people and cost up to BRL 500.

In a debate held at band on August 7, the former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) criticized Haddad for his management of the capital of São Paulo and asked the audience to Google who the “worst mayor in São Paulo”.

In response, Haddad asked the public to search for the word “genocidal”referring to the government’s management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of the covid-19 pandemic, which left 679,000 dead across the country.

“Enter Google and type ‘genocidal’ to find out who killed more than 600,000 Brazilians”, declared the PT.

Search Great/Quaest released on Thursday (11.Aug.2022) showed that Haddad is ahead in the electoral race in the State of São Paulo, with 34% of voting intentions. then are Tarcísio de Freitas and the governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), tied with 14%.

The survey conducted 2,000 face-to-face interviews from August 5 to 8, 2022. It is registered in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) with the numbers SP-02135/2022 and BR-07655/2022. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. It cost R$ 131,100.00 and was paid by Banco Genial.