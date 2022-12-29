Brazilian club Santos, who had the privilege of joining Pele to make history together, surprised everyone by starting preparations for Pele’s funeral a few days ago, before the official announcement of the death of the Brazilian legend..
One last farewell
- Pele will return to the Urbano Caldera (Santos club stadium) in a golden coffin, to settle in the middle of the field in Pele’s last appearance before his body is buried..
- The stadium will be opened to fans at full capacity in order to pay their last respects to the legend of the club and football in general.
- The golden casket that was dedicated to Pele’s funeral carries his picture when he was a young man holding the World Cup in his fist after he dropped all competitors on the way to Brazil, in a scene that was repeated three times in 1958, 1962 and 1970..
- The Urbano Caldera stadium will be covered in black at the funeral, and the club will place a golden crown on a shirt in memory of the late legendary player..
- Santos fans and club management nicknamed Pele “The King”, which is the reason for placing the crown on the team’s shirt after obtaining the necessary administrative approvals for implementation.
