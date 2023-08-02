New rules entered into force in Canada on Tuesday requiring health warnings about the harms of tobacco to be printed directly on each cigarette, in a “world precedent” in the fight against smoking.

Under the new rules announced in May, each cigarette will be accompanied by phrases warning of the harmful effects of smoking, including, for example, “poison in every puff”, “tobacco smoke harms children” and “cigarettes cause cancer”.

The new single-label large-size cigarettes are expected to be available in stores within a year, followed by regular-size cigarettes in early 2025.

“With this bold move, there will be no escaping health warnings, and it will act as a stark reminder of the health consequences of smoking, paired with updated imagery displayed on the packaging,” said former Canadian Addiction Minister Caroline Bennett in previous statements.

To justify this measure, the Canadian government says it has found that some young people, a vulnerable group at risk of tobacco addiction, start smoking after receiving a single cigarette rather than a packet containing health warnings.

In 2000, Canada was the first country to require pictorial warnings on cigarette packages, including horrific images of the heart and lungs of people suffering from diseases from tobacco products, in order to raise awareness of the health risks associated with smoking.

Since then, smoking rates have been steadily declining. Ottawa aims to reduce the number of smokers in the country to 5% of the population, or about two million people, by 2035, compared to about 13% now.