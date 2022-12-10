The selection of France advanced to the World Cup semifinals by beating 2-1 England in one of the most exciting and cardiac matches that have been played so far,
From the first minutes the French team went to the front, and with triangulations between Griezmann, Dembele and Giroud, they began with the attacks in front, although the English defenders did a good job to ward off the danger.
The insistence paid off, since at 16′, Auerlien Tchouameni He took a powerful dry, crossed and unstoppable shot for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus opening the scoring and putting France up on the scoreboard with this work of art.
At 22′, the English had one of the clearest of the game, when striker Harry Kane rushed Upamecano to shoot point-blank, however, goalkeeper Lloris came out in time to reduce and thus avoid the equalizer.
From that moment on, the La Rosa team went all out. The VAR made its appearance for a possible foul inside the area on Harry Kane, however, it was determined that the action was within the limits of the goal.
Already for the complementary part, the English immediately went to the front trying to find the equalizing goal that would put them back into the game looking to advance to the semifinal of the contest. Bellingham fired a powerful shot from midrange, although Lloris was attentive to send the ball into a corner kick.
At minute 51′ Saka, one of the most skilled players in the entire game, was brought down inside the area by Koundé, a situation that the whistler did not hesitate to signal the penalty. Harry Kane He was in charge of collecting, and with a powerful shot from his right foot, he completely deceived Lloris, thus making it 1-1 equalizer.
Defender Harry Maguire put in an accurate header that passed only inches from Lloris’s door. England continued to attack with all their artillery, and at 71′ Saka again had an important one, although his shot went wide just when the French goalkeeper had stopped and had no reaction.
At that moment the game broke up and the two teams went to the front to try to score the difference goal. At 76 ‘Giroud shot inside the area and Pickford took advantage of his reflexes to send the ball to the corner kick. On that charge, on a rebound giroud he headered in to make it 2-1, blowing up Al Bayt Stadium.
Minutes later, defender Theo Hernández made a mistake by putting a push inside the area on Mason Mount. The whistler leaned on the VAR and determined the foul in favor of England. again account kane He was in charge of collecting, however, the forward wanted to nail it up and ended up flying the ball, causing madness in the stadium.
At 99, Rashford had the last free kick for England, although his shot whizzed past the crossbar, and that was how Brazilian whistler Wilton Pereira blew the final whistle, for France advance to the next round where they will face Morocco, while England posted their seventh quarter-final elimination in World Cup history.
