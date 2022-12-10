🇫🇷 AGAIN TO THE SEMIFINALS!

🏆 It was a 2-1 victory for France over England and they will play the semifinals in #Qatar2022

⚽ Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud, the goals of the classification. Harry Kane, the discount

🔜 THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS WILL FACE MOROCCO IN SEMI! pic.twitter.com/JlF2GhDI5x

– SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 10, 2022