Mauro Icardi, with a goal in the fifth minute of injury, gave Paris Saint-Germain an agonizing victory against Saint-Etienne that allows him to continue dreaming of the French Ligue 1 title: it was 3 to 2 for the Parisians in a final for the heart attack.

The duel was tied without goals until 78 minutes, but all five goals were scored in the final 12 and with several result changes.

Denis Bounaga He opened the account for the visiting team, but only two minutes later Kylian Mbappé found the tie. At 87, the same world champion scored a penalty, with what seemed that Mauricio Pochettino’s team would win.

However, Romain Hamouma surprised the 92 and sealed what could well have been the ultimate equality.

But the Argentine duo appeared: Angel Di María assisted with the center and Icardi turned upside down to give PSG a key victory in their title aspirations. They had both entered at about the same time with less than half an hour to go.

Mario Icardi with a 95th min goal to win PSG the game! PLEASE OH PLEASE can we admire Di Maria’s assist … a nutmeg before a Mr Whippy of a cross! 😍💥 pic.twitter.com/bxFiMTE3Z0 – #VARBARPodcast 🖥🎙🍻⚽️ (@VarBarPodcast) April 18, 2021

The Paris team, with the triumph, managed to stay just one point behind Lille, the leader. They are 70 to 69 with eight dates from the end.

News in development.