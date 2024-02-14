Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/14/2024 – 7:07

Winner in 2023, Mocidade Alegre is once again champion of the São Paulo carnival in 2024. Now it has 12 titles and has become the second biggest winner in the history of São Paulo carnival parades, behind only Vai-Vai, which has 15. Nenê de Vila Matilde, with 11, moved into third place.

Based in the Limão neighborhood (northern zone), Mocidade presented the plot Brasiléia desvairada: Mário de Andrade's search for a country, full of references to the expeditions that the intellectual and writer made throughout Brazil.

The result was decided by tiebreaker criteria. In search of their first title, Dragões da Real scored the same 270 points as Mocidade. The first tiebreaker criterion was the discarded notes, followed by the Harmony item, which broke the tie in favor of Mocidade. Acadêmicos do Tatuapé came in third place, followed by Gaviões da Fiel, in fourth, and Mancha Verde, in fifth. The parade of champions will bring together these five schools next Saturday, the 17th, starting at 8pm. Linked to a São Paulo fan base, Independente Tricolor was relegated to Access Group 1, alongside Tom Maior.

As in other years, the president of Mocidade, Solange Cruz Bichara, remained with rosaries in her hands throughout the reading of the notes, alongside Mestre Sombra, celebrating his 30 years leading the drums. The parade was signed by carnival artist Jorge Silveira. “It's a great emotion, in a very difficult year and in a very fierce competition, in which all schools did very well and we didn't know who would win,” said Solange after the victory. “We have a fantastic team.”

After the victory, members of the runner-up team went to congratulate Solange and other directors. The attitude was praised by the president of Mocidade. “It’s something very important for our carnival,” she said.

The champion's carnival director, Victoria Catarine spoke about the importance of winning with Mário de Andrade as the theme. “Carnival is for the people and we have to talk about the people’s culture,” she said. Mestre Sombra highlighted that “Mário de Andrade is a 'Barrafundense' citizen, close to where we are”. “It seems like his energy hung in the air. Even though I’ve won other times, it’s a unique feeling”, he added.

Vai-Vai, which returned to the elite, held a parade dedicated to hip hop and marked by social criticism and obtained eighth place. Also back, the Green and White Shirt managed to stay in the Special Group, with 12th place.

New voice

For the first time in 30 years, the count did not have the results announced by Antônio Pereira da Silva, Zulu, who retired and was replaced by announcer Eloise Matos, the first woman in this role. The schools were evaluated on nine questions, with four jurors for each. This year the judges watched the parades in booths and no longer in the towers, being closer to the runway. There were also changes to the evaluation rules.

At the end of the first item announced, Evolution, six schools had the maximum score: Barroca Zona Sul, Dragões da Real, Mocidade Alegre, Acadêmicos do Tatuapé, Acadêmicos do Tucuruvi and Império de Casa Verde. One judge did not give a score to Império de Casa Verde, and a standard set out in the regulations was applied, based on the average of the other assessments: as she had received two scores of 10 and one of 9.9, she was left with another 10, with 30 points in total, as the smallest is discarded.

From the Front Committee aspect, the dispute narrowed down between Dragões, Mocidade and Tatuapé. And it was in the top two from the Plot.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.