Stephen Jackson, 66, was surprised by a huge black bear attack while he was drinking his morning coffee, dragging him 22 meters.

Jackson’s neighbors tried to stop the bear from dragging him by honking their car horns, according to the British Daily Star.

After the neighbors’ attempts to distract the bear failed, they decided to kill it with a firearm.

According to reports, the area where Jackson was killed has not witnessed such attacks since the mid-1980s.

The authorities attributed the reason for the bear attack to the lack of food in the forest in which it lives, which prompted it to search for food in residential areas.

The authorities have urged people in the area not to shoot bears unless they see an imminent threat from them.