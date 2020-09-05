As the number of people infected with COVID-19 has skyrocketed in recent weeks in France, it is mandatory for Paris, its suburbs and other big cities to wear masks everywhere – even on the streets. In the country, apparently, the second wave of the pandemic begins. However, long-term self-isolation turned out to be unnecessary, and after a few months, the coronavirus can turn into a common cold. The head of the emergency department of the Antoine Beckler hospital in the Paris suburb of Clamart, Mark Andronikov, told about this in an interview with Izvestia.

– How do you explain the sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in France? Coming back from vacation? A mutated virus? Are the French tired of taking protective measures?

– First of all, the fact that now there is much more testing of the population. If it had started in November-December last year, the virus would have been found much faster, which was already on the rise then. After the holidays, the French return home, communicate actively. Now the number of new infections exceeds 5-7 thousand a day, but carriers of the virus and especially young people do not necessarily get sick. Many of them do not even suspect that they are infected.

– How do you assess the current situation in France? What are the successes and failures in the fight against the pandemic?

– The success can be attributed to the fact that now the treatment of the virus is much faster and the number of deaths has decreased many times. However, it is quite difficult to get tested in France. It takes a lot of time. Not every laboratory is equipped with the necessary equipment. The biggest mistake I would call a very long self-isolation, which turned out to be a real disaster. This applies not only to France, but to the whole world.

Photo: from the personal archive of Mark Andronikov

– Didn’t such a quarantine help contain the spread of the epidemic?

– I am 100% sure that it turned out to be unnecessary.

– Does COVID-19 have its own specifics in France?

– In general, the virus is identical everywhere, although there are certain differences. This probably explains the high mortality rate in some countries and low in others. This may be due to certain COVID-19 mutations. There is still no complete clarity.

– Have there been any innovations in the fight against the pandemic? Is the virus still a mystery?

– In terms of treatment, we are doing everything the same as six months ago. In March, many patients were admitted to intensive care and died there. Now we detect the virus much earlier, we immediately begin to treat it. It helps – patients are much more successful in coping with the infection. Now the vast majority of people with a positive test go home to self-isolate. In fact, no new methods of treatment have appeared, oxygen remains the main one.

– Despite the new outbreak of the coronavirus, Health Minister Olivier Veran has ruled out a full return to quarantine. And if the situation deteriorates sharply?

– As I said, self-isolation, in my opinion, was a mistake that the authorities realized and decided not to repeat. Therefore, they require everyone to wear masks. It is better to wear them and work than not to wear them and stay at home. From an economic point of view, the consequences of COVID-19 are very dire. And in everyday life too. Everyone is seized with fear and anxiety.

– Recently, the coronavirus has noticeably “younger”. Today in France, four times more people under 40 are infected than 60+. What is the reason for this?

– Most likely, the young were carriers of the virus, but they were not tested. Now the elderly are better at resisting. I do not exclude that COVID-19 will either disappear or become a common virus, which were in the past.

– Will you not have to fight on at least two fronts in the fall – against COVID-19 and the impending seasonal flu?

– In November-December, the annual flu epidemic will begin, which will take place against the background of the coronavirus. It can be assumed that in the meantime, COVID-19 will decline or even stop. One way or another, I don’t think that our body will have to fight two epidemics at the same time. That is, the French will be sick with the flu, and the coronavirus will fade into the background. Therefore, on the whole, I am rather optimistic.

– Some scientists believe that the virus has undergone a mutation, became at the same time more infectious, but less dangerous. Your opinion?

– This is what my colleagues and I see in the treatment of patients. Now every day in our hospital, about 50 people are tested every day, of which one is infected. In the hospital itself, there are only two, one is in intensive care. While at the height of the epidemic there were 100 of them. That is, today is a completely different scale.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Bednyakov

– In France, about half of those infected are “asymptomatic” who continue to infect others?

– They are infected, therefore it is necessary to identify the infected, their environment and isolate everyone. Testing as many people as possible is one of the most effective ways to combat an epidemic. Let me remind you that COVID-19 belongs to the same type of virus that causes a runny nose. It is possible that in a few months the terrible coronavirus will turn into a common cold.

– No one seems to die from a cold?

– You are wrong. As a rule, everything ends well, but sometimes a runny nose causes serious breathing problems, and the person ends up in intensive care.

– That is, a runny nose should be treated?

– In the overwhelming majority of cases, it is still not worth it, because we do not yet know how to do it effectively – just like we do not know how to treat coronavirus.

– Are masks and antiseptics still the main means of fighting the spread of the epidemic?

– Their effectiveness has long been proven. There is nothing more to protect against a pandemic today.

– Experts say that you need to know how to use a mask – in particular, take off and put on correctly. Otherwise, it can be dangerous. Other experts generally consider it useless – subject to social distancing. Is it so?

– It is necessary because the distance of one and a half meters is often impossible to observe. In addition, the mask on the face does not need to be touched with your hands, although everyone – myself – does it involuntarily. You cannot take off the mask after leaving the store, and then after some time put on the same one again. In this case, if there is a virus on it, it will certainly end up on your hands. Discard the used mask and put on a new one.

– In Paris and other cities, wearing masks is now mandatory not only in schools, offices, factories, factories, public transport, but also on the street.

– All this is largely related to politics. The authorities need to demonstrate their concern, develop vigorous activity, come up with something. One way or another, it is better to constantly wear a mask than to condemn yourself to quarantine.

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

– Some virologists believe that the next anti-influenza vaccination – it will begin in October – will reduce the danger of a second wave of the pandemic. Do you share this point of view?

– Since the virus, from my point of view, is on the decline, the number of diseases will decrease. Therefore, many will think that this was due to the anti-influenza vaccine. As for its effectiveness, the French are explained from year to year: “This time, unfortunately, the vaccine did not help much, but it will certainly help in the next season.”

– According to the WHO forecasts, COVID-19 will, at best, be defeated within two years, and its effects will be felt within a decade. More important is the vaccine that protects or the medicine that cures?

– Difficult question. It is best to use protection. Whether the vaccine can help is another matter. I’m not sure at all. If the virus mutates, this is difficult to achieve. As for the medicine, there is nothing effective yet. French professor Didier Raoult is convinced that chloroquine is very helpful, other experts say the opposite.

– The famous actress Mylene Demongeot recently told Izvestia that it was Didier Raoult’s recipe – chloroquine combined with antibiotics – that saved her from certain death.

“I don’t know about the effectiveness, but chloroquine, even if it doesn’t help, will not cause any harm. Then why not give it a try? The scandal erupted after the British magazine Lancet published an article against chloroquine, in which everything turned out to be a lie. Oddly enough, there is a struggle in the medical community as intense as in politics. Many scientists and physicians work for various pharmaceutical companies and serve their interests. This, of course, is unethical, but such are the realities.