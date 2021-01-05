Highlights: Vicious Thugini of Indore arrested by police

The girl used to target big showrooms

Police got the girl’s car number from CCTV footage

The girl had put a fake app of Paytm in her mobile

Indore

In MP’s Indore, police have arrested a high profile thug girl who used to target big showrooms. She used to sneak into the big showrooms of clothes, shoes and other goods and in a few minutes, lured the shopkeeper out of thousands. For this, he had downloaded the fake app of Paytm in his mobile.

This young woman of vicious brains managed to dodge the police again and again because nothing unusual was seen in what she did. It was difficult to catch her because she would come to the shop, shop and buy thousands of them and leave. Through the fake app of Paytm, she would show the shopkeeper the notification of money transfer. When the shopkeeper used to wait for the notification in his mobile, the girl would leave saying that the money was withdrawn from her account after a while.

As soon as he left, the shopkeeper would be relaxed and engaged in other works and often forget about the notification, he did not know that the money was received at the end of the month when the monthly accounting book would come. When this happened to many shopkeepers, they enlisted the help of the police. The woman used to do her job so cleanly that the police did not even show her face in the CCTV footage, but her car’s number was shown. With this help, the police of Tukoganj police station reached the girl and arrested her on Tuesday.

The woman was so confident in herself that she did not stop the events even after the news of her cheating had come to the media. Even after this, the shopkeepers have lost thousands. Following the complaint received at the Tukoganj police station, in-charge Kamlesh Sharma stationed a team in search of the girl and based on the CCTV footage, the police came in search of the girl. According to the station in-charge, the woman has carried out the crime of cheating in other police station areas besides Tukoganj. The police arrested and produced him in the court from where he has been sent to jail.

