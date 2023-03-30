“Suffocated Memory” is the first film to show Doi-Codi’s premises in São Paulo. For director Gabriel Di Giacomo, the conclusion is that “the dictatorship was a very harmful period for the country”. real characters. The main one is Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra (1932-2015), an army colonel who headed one of the main centers for the torture and murder of opponents of the military dictatorship in Brazil, the Detachment of Information Operations – Center for Internal Defense Operations (Doi- Codi) from São Paulo.

The other is a declared admirer of Ustra, the former president of Brazil and also a military member, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who. “As President of the Republic, the main public figure in the country, he defended the dictatorship and said that […] your bedside book [é] a book written by a torturer”, says the film’s director, Gabriel Di Giacomo, in an interview with DW.

The title Suffocated Memory is an allusion to the book written by Ustra, The Suffocated Truth, which brings his controversial version of the events that occurred during the exception regime.

With a dynamic language, in which the edition intelligently compiles content available on the internet, the film reproduces a search for information about the dictatorship. Excerpts from the historic testimony given by Ustra to the National Truth Commission, in May 2013, act as a driving force, “provoking” a good part of the searches – which, invariably, contradict the information given by the military.

“Were they criminals? Did this actually happen? I think that with this broad and unrestricted amnesty that was the end of the dictatorship in Brazil, the answers remain open. Ideally, we would have put an end to this story,” says Di Giacomo.

DW Brasil: Were you the first film crew to film the interior of the former Doi-Codi premises in São Paulo?

Gabriel Di Giacomo: There had already been some journalistic articles before, but for the cinema it is the first film that will show the facilities of Doi-Codi in São Paulo.

What are your impressions of the interior of the building?

It was a mix of emotions. It was the period [inicial] of the pandemic, in [agosto de] 2020, it was the first footage I did during the pandemic. I found the team again, my friends. I saw people live, right? Although we had all the protocols, we had this joy of finding [os amigos], at the same time we were going to fulfill this mission, which was to film inside a macabre place. I’m not really into these types of energy, but the simple fact that you know they exist […] official places where the State authorized the torture and execution of political prisoners, this generates uneasiness. You begin to wonder what went on in there.

The film’s title alludes to Colonel Ustra’s book The Stifled Truth. Considering the way the colonel was publicized by Jair Bolsonaro, do you believe that this book is the main source of misinformation about the military dictatorship by the Brazilian extreme right today?

There is no way this speech does not reflect on society: Bolsonaro, as President of the Republic, the main public figure in the country, defended the dictatorship and said that this is his bedside book, a book written by a torturer. There’s no way, in the wake of all this, people won’t start to feel authorized to reproduce this speech.

And, really, in recent years, I began to notice that many people who weren’t even that radical started to relativize the dictatorship… This was one of the reasons why I wanted to make a film that, I would even say, is a little didactic. Because it seems to me that some have forgotten what the dictatorship was. We need to refresh our memory a little. […] Films about the dictatorship need to be made. From time to time, every year, whatever. It doesn’t cost us to repeat what a dictatorship was and what it is, so that we don’t make the same mistake again.

And, in the case of Brazil, as there was no punishment for any criminals during the dictatorship, for violators of human rights, no one was convicted in court, no one was punished, this is also one of the factors that leave this memory, this narrative, this history of Brazil opened. If aJjustice did not punish, there is no end to this story. The torturers, who ordered the torture, the people who ordered the crimes, the executions… Were they criminals? Did this actually happen? I think that with this broad and unrestricted amnesty that was the end of the dictatorship in Brazil, the answers remain open. Ideally, we would have put an end to this story.

The language of the film, the way in which the editing was done, gives the impression that the viewer, in the first person, is searching the internet for the subject, watching various video clips, listening to podcasts, browsing websites, etc. In what way is this a critique of the superficiality of today’s “YouTube-educated intellectuals”?

With the popularization of the internet, information and misinformation are accessible to anyone. Of course the internet has all kinds of information. It’s a lot of knowledge. But not everything there is suitable, so we always have to question the quality of the search, and there are several ways to do that. Check where the news came from, see if the source is reliable, if the news is in the newspapers, what is it based on, check the documents that prove what is being said. This is a very important issue for the future of the world, not just Brazil. […]

This search engine works as the film’s guiding thread, seeking information about the dictatorship. It is a search that ends up being guided by documents, testimonials. That’s why we also made a website for the film, where you can find all the information sources, you can access the documents. It is so that the spectator can also do his searches and find the answers. But there is one thing I have no doubt about: some conclusions will be the same as those in the film. Because if you base it on correct information, you will come to the conclusion that the dictatorship was a very harmful period for the country, not only in the humanitarian issue, in violence, but it was also an economic failure, it greatly harmed education in the country. One of the film’s roles is to dispute this memory and re-establish some historical facts that seemed obvious, but are now a little confused.

There is a scene from the film that shows the 2016 demonstration in which some participants call for military intervention in the country. Is this kind of thinking still big in the country today?

Unfortunately this opinion is still alive. […] These groups grew […] and somehow really gained momentum. the 8th of january [quando golpistas invadiram e depredaram as sedes dos Três Poderes, em Brasília] It’s proof that it’s solid. The only way we have to combat this is through information. Dialogue and information are the only way for us to defuse this bomb.

Did the exhibition of high-ranking military personnel at the top of the Bolsonaro government contribute to debunking the myth of honesty and efficiency of the category, an inheritance from the dictatorship period? Did the military’s image end up scratched by Bolsonaro’s four years?

I believe that anyone who has actively participated in a disastrous and criminal government such as the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro somehow leaves with a scratched image.

The military, as they held important positions in a government that produced crises almost on a daily basis, somehow left with a scratched image. And it’s curious because, when the dictatorship ended, they […] made the decision to withdraw from the political life of the country. And now they have that active participation again. And that worries me. I think that in a healthy democracy the military should stay away from political life, […] the Armed Forces must restrict themselves to the functions determined by the Constitution. That’s what’s best for everyone.