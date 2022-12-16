Mexico City.- The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He said that in a democracy no one can be untouchable and that the electoral reform was proposed because the slogan that at INE it is not touched.

After the Chamber of Deputies advanced his law, AMLO He said that his opponents are lying when they say that the government wanted to seize the electoral body and that he was going to manage the electoral roll, or that the purpose was for him to be re-elected.

“We could not leave the precedent that an institution at the service of minorities, of an oligarchy that felt like the owners of Mexico, would remain without any change, and that the slogan that the INE is not touched was established.

In a democracy no one can be untouchable, authoritarianism does suggest that the untouchable cannot be touched, but in a democracy it is the will of the people and the people have the right to change the form of their government at all times, the people are the sovereign, commands, decides. That is why we decided to send the reform initiative,” López Obrador launched.

“They put it into their heads that what we were looking for was to seize the INEthat we were going to manage the electoral roll and that the purpose was for me to be re-elected or that democracy would not allow me, pure lies because conservatives and hypocrites are very slanderous and false because apparently they are good people with morals but it is in appearance, they pretend”

“Where do the advisors who are now come from? From the same groups that have dominated and have been characterized by helping the powerful in electoral fraud, that’s where they all come from, it’s a school,” he accused.

The President Lopez Obrador He affirmed that when democracy is not convenient for his opponents, they are even capable of carrying out a coup d’état or promoting an overthrow.

“For them, democracy is valid when it suits them, when it doesn’t suit them, they are even capable of carrying out a coup d’état or promoting an overthrow and now the coups d’état, it is also important to keep saying this, they do not only occur with the use of the weapons, with barracks, begin to wear down the authority with the information media that buy them, have them at their service and begin to unleash smear campaigns until they completely weaken the authority and they remove it or submit it, and the The President is a puppet even of the powerful, a puppet, he no longer represents all Mexicans, all the people, but nothing else is the representative of a minority, and the government is a committee at the service of a few,” he released.

At the end of talking about the subject, López Obrador announced that it will be the Court that decides if the electoral reform is unconstitutional or not.

“They approved the law and now it goes to the Supreme Court and there they will say if it is unconstitutional or not, but there is absolutely nothing that alters the legal procedures,” he said.