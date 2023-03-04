The most recent edition of the Index of Academic Freedom (AFI), prepared by researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany and three other institutions, points to a stagnation of academic freedom in 152 of the 179 countries analyzed, in addition to a decline in 22 of them, including Brazil. Only in five small countries has there been an improvement. Released this month, the report compares the most recent data, from 2022, with those from a decade earlier. “Academic freedom is receding for more than half of the world’s population,” comments the document. On the global average, academic freedom has regressed to the levels of four decades ago, according to the study, and is in danger of reaching the world average level of 1960, if the decline is not stopped.

The analysis looks at indicators of freedom to research and teach, academic exchange and dissemination, academic and cultural expression, as well as institutional autonomy and campus integrity. To establish that there was growth or decline, the researchers take into account statistically significant changes. That is, differences of a few percentage points between 2012 and 2022, which do not exceed the “margin of error”, are considered stagnation.

The Seychelles archipelago in Africa had the biggest positive jump, rising to the mark of the 20% freest academically. Montenegro, Gambia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also rose in the index – which does not mean that the grade was high. Uzbekistan, for example, which is a dictatorship with 34 million inhabitants, is among the 30% least free.

Among those that had a significant drop, in addition to Brazil, are Uruguay, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, El Salvador, Ukraine, India, Hungary, Russia, Hong Kong, Nicaragua and China. The worst scores in the Americas are from Cuba and Nicaragua, countries that live under socialist dictatorships. Both are in the top 10% most censorious and authoritarian, and Venezuela is in the bottom 20%.

The report, which detects a marked difference between democracies and autocracies, explains that India, for example, moved from a “relatively high” level of academic freedom in 2012 and had a drop “associated with a rapid acceleration” in autocratic tendencies especially after the election of the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi in 2014 and after “the collapse of electoral democracy in 2016, resulting in an electoral autocracy”.

China shows a variation of an already closed regime that has worsened – the period analyzed coincides with the mandate of Xi Jinping. All Chinese universities bow to the ideology of the Communist Party, which has representatives on every campus. The communist dictatorship also pulled Hong Kong down, with unprecedented levels of interference since the UK’s handover.

In the United States, where local politics are more important than federal ones, “individual states increasingly interfere in academic matters”, explains the document. The report cites nine states under GOP rule that have passed laws banning the teaching of “critical race theory” in institutions of higher learning. The “theory” holds that blacks should be given special treatment to correct historical injustices, and that equal treatment would itself be racist.

The document also highlights Mexico, where academic freedom is said to be at risk because of “the government’s use of fiscal policy and naming decisions to deepen control of universities”, especially from 2017 onwards. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose government “undermined university autonomy” through “harsh austerity measures”, in addition to prioritizing “national problems” in the survey. López Obrador’s unilateral appointment of deans has drawn protests from students. The Mexican academic world is also affected by the war of drug trafficking cartels.

The index is calculated based on data from different sources, such as expert surveys, reports, and Unesco statistics. Data are aggregated into five indicators related to academic freedom: freedom to research and teach, freedom of academic exchange and dissemination, institutional autonomy, campus integrity, and freedom of academic and cultural expression. Each indicator is expressed in a grade from 0 to 1 (which can be converted into a percentage), and the complete index is the average of the five.

How is Brazil doing?

Brazil is among the 40% most authoritarian in the latest ILA ranking. The report does not go into detail about the country, but says its database has “high academic standards and uses the best available model to aggregate expert assessments”.

Statistically, with the margin of error, Brazil does not differ in academic freedom, according to the index, from countries such as Singapore, Kuwait, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, El Salvador and Angola. The Brazilian score in the index is very variable, from 32.4% in 2015, under the Dilma Rousseff government, to 56.2% in 2019, already under Jair Bolsonaro.

As the data are not purely objective, the variance is not free to reflect the bias of the experts who are part of the index source. Among the collaborators of the study are “experts from the Global Public Policy Institute (GPPi)”, for example. A TSeptember 2020 statement[BK1] 0, published by GPPi, authored by USP law professor Conrado Hübner, says that the constitutional rights of freedom of expression, freedom of thought and freedom of teaching and learning, in addition to university autonomy, would be “under attack” in Brazil. Hübner also does research for the Center for the Analysis of Freedom and Authoritarianism (LAUT).

Microsoft’s new artificial intelligence tool Bing, for example, uses the GPPI and LAUT as sources to state that the country suffers from “political interference and censorship by the federal government and some state authorities”, “harassment and intimidation of academics and students by right-wing groups and trolls on the Internet, who often accuse them of being ‘communists’ or ‘ideologues’”, as well as budget cuts that “undermine institutional autonomy”. The perception of academic freedom, therefore, is sensitive to factors such as the amount of taxes allocated to academics and the existence of online criticism.

The very idea that academics have of academic freedom itself, which includes free expression, varies from culture to culture. In January, Hübner tweeted to journalist Glenn Greenwald that his notion of freedom of expression is wrong because it comes from the US Constitution, an “obsolete monument”. Hübner also pointed out that the Brazilian Constitution is 200 years younger than the American one, implying that this would be a virtue. Greenwald replied that this is not an American notion, but an Enlightenment one.

How the last 60 years fared

The Index of Academic Freedom also offers a long-term comparison, going back to 1960. In that period, especially in the 1990s, the world went from having less than 50% freedom to a score above that value. However, when the scores are weighted by the size of the population of the countries, the rise until around 2010 is followed by a decline that threatens to reach the same level as in 1960.

Europe and North America enjoy high levels of the index, above 75%, for the entire historical period, and the Middle East and North Africa remain around 25%. “For the average global citizen, academic freedom is back to a level recorded four decades ago,” concludes the report.