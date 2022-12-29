The Russian Ministry of Defense stated in its daily report that the two planes that were destroyed were “Su-24” and “Su-25”, and the two “Mi-8” helicopters.

The ministry’s statement read: “The Su-25 and Su-24 of the Ukrainian Air Force were shot down by combat aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the regions of Krasny Liman and Kramatorsk.“.

It also indicated that Russian fighters “shot down two Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters in the Suvorov and Orlovka regions of Donetsk.”

With regard to the Ukrainian casualties, Russia stated that they amounted to “more than 20 soldiers on the Kobyansk axis (north of Luhansk), about 70 soldiers on the Krasny Liman axis (north of Donetsk), and 30 soldiers on the south of Donetsk axis, in addition to more than 80 dead soldiers.” wounded on the Donetsk axis.

It also confirmed the control of the Russian forces on new sites, saying: “The Russian forces continued their offensive operations, as a result of which they seized new lines and more suitable sites.”

In the Kharkiv region, it stated that “two American-made howitzers were destroyed,” along with “the destruction of 4 command posts, 83 artillery sub-units, and 102 outposts for Kyiv forces and their equipment.”