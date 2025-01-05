Daniel Sancho has been imprisoned since last August 30 in the Surat Thani Central Prison (southern Thailand), to which he was transferred from Samui, on the island where the trial was held between April 9 and May 2.

After reading the sentence, Sancho asked the judge if he could remain in the same prison, which was considered more friendly, but the magistrate replied that the law did not allow his permanence and that the decision did not depend on him.

There 2025 has begun. He therefore lives, according to various media outlets, in a dark and damp cell and surrounded by prisoners on whom they fall charges for weapons and drug trafficking crimes or other “very serious” crimes“, so searches of cells and lockers in police raids are very common “which usually end with the prisoners half-naked and with the cells ‘upside down.'”

Sancho’s legal team in Spain – lawyer Marcos García Montes and criminologists Ramón Chippirrás and Carmen Balfagón – works together with advisors in Thailand on the appeal to the sentencewhose presentation has been postponed at the request of the defense on four occasions.

The last postponement occurred last week, before the deadline of December 29, and the judge has granted one more month, until January 29to present the appeal.

The defense maintains that the evidence and testimony presented at the trial last April supported their version that Arrieta’s death was due to a fight in which Sancho acted in self-defense. That It’s the great hope you cling to the son of Rodolfo Sancho.





And even more so after fading, according to some media, the possibility that Daniel Sancho could soon return to Spain, although those closest to the prisoner see it likely that, after the presentation of the last appeal, he will be allowed to be transferred to his country of origin so that serve sentence. As far as he could know 20 minutesthe chef’s defense is placing special emphasis on the errors that, according to them, were committed during the investigation in a desperate attempt to request the annulment of the procedure.

Furthermore, the defense of the Spanish chef, sentenced to life imprisonment in Thailand for the murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta, has until January 17 to present their allegations against the victim’s family’s appealin which they call for the death penalty to be imposed.