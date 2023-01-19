Iraq’s first goal was scored by player Ibrahim Baish in the 24th minute. Oman player Jamil Salim Al-Yahmadi missed the opportunity to adjust the score from a penalty kick in the 82nd minute. But a second penalty kick in stoppage time (D96), translated by Salah Al Yahyai into a goal, which made the two teams They pass to extra innings.

In the second extra half, the Iraqi team scored the lead goal from the feet of Amjad Atwan (116th minute), before Omar Al-Maliki equalized for Oman in the 119th minute.

In the lost time of the second extra half, the Iraqi national team won the “crazy match” and scored the third goal by Manaf Younis (D122).

The two teams made a successful short journey in the “Gulf 25”, where they played 4 matches each until reaching the final, during which they did not know the taste of losing.

The two teams in the first group won over Yemen and Saudi Arabia, so that Iraq took the lead, with a goal difference from Oman, after each of them scored 7 points.

In the semi-finals, Iraq defeated Qatar with two goals to one, while Oman overcame Bahrain, the defending champion, by winning with a clean goal, to repeat the opening confrontation, but in the final match.

The final match was subject to postponement, on Thursday, after the death of at least one fan and the injury of dozens due to the stampede around the Basra stadium.

Crowds began pouring into the Basra stadium hours before the match, before things got out of control due to the influx of thousands over time, which made the security forces intervene.