According to showroom owners and dealers of imported cars, the value of fees and taxes due on each car is now estimated at 70 percent of its price.

Which automatically means closing these commercial interests and depriving the Lebanese of owning cars in a country that does not have public transportation to secure the movement of its residents.

This made the interests of the owners of car showrooms threatened with closure, after the prices of newly imported cars became “imaginary”, due to the high price of the customs dollar and the fees imposed on the importer.

In this context, Walid Francis, the head of the Syndicate of Car Showroom Owners, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the percentage of taxes and fees due on imported cars is estimated at about seventy percent of the car’s price.

The process of raising customs duties on imported cars takes place in a random manner, as it is very high if the car is imported by a dealer and much lower if the import takes place through an agent, noting that taxes on this sector constitute the second income of the Lebanese public treasury after oil derivatives.

In this regard, Tony Mubarak, the owner of a used car showroom, told Sky News Arabia, that the owners of imported car showrooms are inevitably heading to close. The citizen alone will bear the cost of raising these taxes.

And with the entry into force of raising fees, the purchase of used cars will become the monopoly of those who can secure their exorbitant price, in a country that lacks a transport network that obviates the purchase of a car.

In this regard, thousands of cars are crowded inside the port’s warehouses in Beirut, due to the owners’ unwillingness to clear them because the customs administration imposed the new tariff on them, even though they were imported before the taxes were raised.

At a time when the owners of car showrooms in Lebanon are looking for the possibility of re-exporting and selling them in other countries to reduce their losses.