Republican spoke with the president-elect of Argentina by phone, days after congratulating him on social media | Photo: EFE/EPA/ADAM DAVIS

The team of the president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, reported this Thursday (23) that former American president Donald Trump (2017-2021) stated that he must travel to the South American country to meet with the economist, who in Sunday (19) defeated Peronist Sergio Massa in the second round of the presidential election.

It is not known whether this visit will take place on Milei’s inauguration day, scheduled for December 10th. “The president-elect received a call last night from former President of the United States Donald Trump, who congratulated him and highlighted that his triumph by a large margin in last Sunday’s elections had a great impact on a global scale,” the team said. Milei in a statement.

At X, Milei confirmed the information conveyed by an Argentine journalist that Brazilian federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) mediated the contact with Trump.

On Sunday, shortly after confirming Milei’s victory, Trump published messages on social media congratulating the Argentine. “You will change your country and make Argentina great again!” he wrote.

On Wednesday (22), the President of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke by phone with Milei and congratulated him on his victory, but said he will not be able to attend the Argentine’s inauguration because he has another trip scheduled for that date.

The American president told the libertarian economist that he believes Argentina “will find a way out of the crisis” and offered support from the United States for this.

Milei is an admirer of Trump, who Biden defeated in the 2020 election. Both are expected to face each other again in 2024, as the Republican leads the polls for his party’s nomination for the presidential race.