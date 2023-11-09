The Dubai Police General Command carried out a tight security operation targeting an international gang that includes professional hackers and experienced fraudsters. They target major companies in several countries by hacking correspondence between their presidents and directors via email, and issuing orders to transfer money in their names to bank accounts outside the countries in which they operate. These companies are located there.

Dubai Police, through its specialized team in combating cybercrimes in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, was able to track financial transfers carried out by the gang in two stages for amounts estimated at $36 million, despite extreme caution on the part of its members, who work in a sophisticated manner that relies on transferring money from… Account to account to be difficult to track until they can withdraw it.

The case follow-up team arrested 43 defendants of different nationalities during the operation called “Monopoly.” The identity of the gang leader, who is outside the country, and 20 other defendants were identified. An international prosecution order (red notice) was issued against them, so that Dubai Police would contribute to dismantling one of the most dangerous gangs specializing in piracy and fraud in the world, and would contribute to returning large sums of money to the companies that had been subjected to fraud.

Report to E-crime

Regarding the details of the “Monopoly” operation, Dubai Police explained that it began when a lawyer for a company in an Asian country submitted a report to Dubai Police via the E-Crime electronic platform stating that an international gang was able to hack the email of the company’s CEO, and viewed his correspondence with his subordinates and other parties. Then she impersonated him, addressed the accounts manager by his name, and asked the latter to transfer an amount equivalent to $19 million to a bank account in the Emirate of Dubai, on the basis that the amount would be disbursed to the company branch.

Follow and track

Dubai Police reported that the Anti-Cyber ​​Crimes Department and the Anti-Money Laundering Department immediately began tracking the money transfer route and following the movements of the gang members, as they discovered that the main account to which the money was transferred belonged to a person who opened it in 2018 and then left the country.

Dubai Police stated that the work team also discovered that the gang used a highly professional method of deception, by re-transferring money between several accounts, so that its members would withdraw it and deposit it in the safes of companies specialized in preserving and transferring money, and then a number of them would leave the country after that, while others would remain in charge. Withdraw and re-deposit funds.

Hacking a second company

Dubai Police indicated that the gang, while the work team was following up on the case, hacked the electronic correspondence of a second company outside the country, and was able to seize an amount of approximately $17 million, and transfer it in the same way as the first company’s transfers, to deposit it in the money safes. These are methods used by criminal gangs to launder Money by making multiple financial transfers with the intention of concealing the source of the funds.

Within an elaborate ambush, Dubai Police were able to arrest 43 defendants involved in transferring the funds of the two companies, in addition to seizing luxury cars and expensive paintings.

Their criminal style

Dubai Police confirmed that the professional hackers of this gang identify their victims with great accuracy and study their electronic activities, mainly targeting the leaders of major companies, businessmen and very wealthy people, but, despite their cunning, they were on the lookout for them through an elite group of the best officers and experts in combating cybercrime, armed with the latest technologies. In this area.

Staff…

International cooperation and the impact of unifying efforts in combating organized crime

Dubai Police praised the international cooperation between the police and security services, especially between the case team and a number of friendly countries in France, Hong Kong and Singapore, and a number of liaison officers in a number of countries, which resulted in the overthrow and dismantling of the gang, stressing that unifying international efforts and strengthening networks Communication between law enforcement agencies around the world is the only way to combat cross-border organized crime