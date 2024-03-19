Trento, the 11 year old boy in a vegetative state. The father tells the incredible story and asks for justice

A child has been in a vegetative state since 2017 due to eating a piece of cheese. The incredible story happened in Trent and now the parents of Mattia, who has now turned 11 and who has been in a coma since he was 4, are now asking justice. “For seven years – says Gian Battista Maestri, Mattia's father to Il Corriere della Sera – our life is hellsince our son is in a vegetative state, but we continue to fight because similar tragedies must not happen again.” The nightmare for this family began on 5 June 2017 when their son, 4-year-old Mattia, ate the cheese produced with raw milkcontaminated by Escherichia coli and contracts Seu. The race to the Cles hospital, then to the Santa Chiara in Trento, where he arrives in very serious conditions but – claims the boy's father and Il Corriere reports it – the pediatrician refuses to evaluate his case because “too tired“.

The doctor was sent to trial For injuries And refusal of official acts. In December, the former president of the dairy and the cheesemaker were sentenced by the justice of the peace to a fine of only 2,478 euros. “There is a lot of anger towards the doctor, those three days – continues Mattia's father – were important, but the main fault remains with the dairy, if my son hadn't eaten that cheese he would be fine. Nevertheless it was a product recommended specifically for children's snacks“. Maestri talks about the mistake in the hospital. “The doctor, one surgeontook him to his ward where he underwent surgery appendicitisin those conditions, but it wasn't about that. If the pediatrician had examined him, at least they wouldn't have operated on him and maybe it wouldn't get worse. Now we want justice.”