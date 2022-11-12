“I saw the scene and it fell like a salami. But what a nice punch ». Scornful words, dictated, perhaps, by the unawareness of what had really happened, but incredibly harsh. Above all because written in a message – sent the same evening of the attack – by the 17-year-old arrested yesterday together with her 41-year-old mother for anomalous complicity in attempted murder as part of the investigation into the attack of Davide Ferrerio, 21, which took place in Crotone. 11 last August. The young man has been in a coma since that day and is now hospitalized in the Bologna hospital. To bring these words to light is the order issued by the investigating judge of Crotone against the girl’s mother for which, instead, the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court of Catanzaro has expressed himself.



And it is precisely that sentence, according to the investigating judge, which confirms “his adherence to the violent conduct carried out but not of having commissioned the most serious effect connected to the violent conduct”. As the hours go by, the girl seems to become more aware of the consequences of the gesture and, intercepted the next day in the waiting room of the Crotone police station, she says to her mother “I told you not to let him come” referring to Nicolò Passalacqua, already in prison. This is the sentence that, according to investigators, confirms that the woman is the instigator of the attack by Passalacqua. A woman capable of “enchanting third parties and bending them to her will” describes the investigating judge of Crotone, highlighting their danger and shrewdness. “It’s as if my mother had brainwashed me,” Nicolò says to his relatives intercepted in prison. «I was leaving, on the 17th I had to leave» says the boy. «I felt it was going to end like this – he still affirms-. I said it: I have a bad feeling with this girl it ends up arresting me. And they arrested me. Uncle told me: never hearing the mother that she had her husband arrested takes you on the wrong path. That evening I listened to her mother ».

“Let’s hope he wakes up,” the boy then repeats referring to Davide Ferrerio’s conditions. The young Bolognese ended up in what the Crotone investigating judge describes as “a whirlwind of madness” in which a series of coincidences followed one another in a way that not even a thriller writer would have thought. It all originates from an exchange via social media that the minor undertakes with a 31-year-old man from a town in the province of Crotone who had fallen in love with her. To approach her, he used a fake Instagram account using the name of her ex-boyfriend. A coincidence will tell the 31-year-old to the police. The mother tells her daughter to make an appointment with the man to find out who she was, but with the clear intention of also wanting to beat him. For this reason, according to her accusation, she convinces Passalacqua, who knew he was in love with her daughter, to participate in that appointment to show her love for her.

A participation that was not desired by the minor and by a friend of hers who feared precisely because of Passalacqua’s jealousy. The investigating judge then speaks of the “nefarious message that started the brutal aggression”. That’s what the 31-year-old sends on the night of the attack. The man arrives at the appointment and comes into contact with the group in which there are the two women and Passalacqua. The 17-year-old’s mom approaches him in a threatening way asking if he was the one chatting with her daughter. The 31-year-old denies, invents an excuse, walks away and sends the message “I have a white shirt” which, by pure coincidence, was worn by Davide. A gesture defined by the investigating judge as “greasy cowardice” but not criminally prosecutable because the tragic event was not foreseeable. Also because according to the investigators, the 31-year-old did not deliberately see or indicate David. What happens next is the mistaken identity and the attack, “I punched him with a knee ..” says Passalacqua who would use a brass knuckle found by the police to hit him.