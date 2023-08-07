The Polish government announced this Monday (7) that it will deploy another thousand soldiers on the border with Belarus, at the request of its Border Guard.

In a statement issued today, Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said the Guard commander had forwarded the request to the Ministry of Defense due to increased tension in the region, following the incursion last week of two Belarusian military helicopters into space. Polish air.

The announcement comes in addition to that of July 2, when it was confirmed that 500 police officers would be sent to join the Polish border surveillance contingent.

Currently, more than 5,000 border guards are deployed on the Polish-Belarusian border, in addition to 2,000 soldiers, 500 police from riot control units and a varying number of members of the Territorial Defense Force, a volunteer paramilitary group.

In addition, the Polish Minister of Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, ordered a few days ago the transfer of several combat helicopters to bases close to the border.

On the other hand, according to the Polish authorities, between 4,000 and 8,000 mercenaries from the Wagner Group are present in Belarusian territory and a few days ago it was reported that a hundred of them were detected at a point close to the Polish border in Suwalki, a strip of land where the borders of Poland, Russia, Belarus and Lithuania meet.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently commented that “new provocations are expected in the region” by Minsk, with the aim of “causing tension and instability on NATO’s eastern flank”.

According to Morawiecki, “the Russians are testing the reaction capacity of Poland and its allies” with the presence of Wagner mercenaries in the area, as well as with the sending of immigrants who try to illegally cross the border wall erected by Poland. (With EFE Agency)