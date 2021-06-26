Vila Nova and Goiás drew 0-0 in the Central-West derby for the 7th round of Serie B this season. The result of the night’s game this Friday (25), at the Oba stadium, in Goiânia, left Esmeraldino in the G4. The team occupies the 3rd position with 12 points. Tigrão, on the other hand, broke a streak of three straight defeats, but remains in the relegation zone, in 17th position with six points.

End of classic at OBA! Vila Nova and Goiás were 0-0.#VILxGOI – 0x0 – #TIMEDOPOVO pic.twitter.com/xlNG98jl44 — Vila Nova FC (@VilaNovaFC) June 26, 2021

The first stage had virtually no recordable occasion. Only at 28, Vila Nova sent a ball on the crossbar with a deflection by Donato after a free kick, but the move was invalidated for offside.

In the second half, at seven minutes, it was Esmeraldino’s turn to hit the crossbar. Hugo hit crossed, Bruno Mezenga split with the goalkeeper and the ball was left for Breno to submit on the crossbar. However, the bid was also invalidated for offside.

Goiás continued looking for the goal. At nine, left-back Hugo hit cross and the ball passed in front of the goal without anyone being able to send it to the net. At 12, midfielder Dadá kicked low in the corner and Georgemy saved Tigrão. The game heated up a lot in the middle of the second half. At 23, Élvis raised the ball in the area and, after hitting and hitting, defender David Duarte tried to send it to goal, but ended up falling. There was a lot of complaint about the penalty, which was not scored.

In the next move, forward Pedro Júnior, from Tigrão, made the best move of the game. He dominated, spun on the defender and, face to face with goalkeeper Tadeu, sent a bomb in the right corner, but the opposing goalkeeper saved.

In the 8th round, Goiás receives Vasco at Serrinha stadium next Wednesday (30). Two days before, Vila Nova visits the Operário.

