In a Christmas message that will be shown on TV this Sunday, at 8:30 pm, the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will address Brazilian democracy's response to the attacks on January 8, when the headquarters of the Three Powers were attacked. He will highlight “economic advances” in the first year of his term and preach unity in the country, despite recent speeches in which he insisted on polarization.

Lula will take stock of 2023 and say that there are positive prospects.

According to him, 2024 will be the year to “reap what was sown”.

Finally, the President of the Republic will highlight the return of social programs.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.



