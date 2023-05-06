Charles took over Britain from his mother, Queen Elizabeth, after her death in September and, at the age of 74, will become the oldest British monarch to wear the 360-year-old St. Edward’s Crown when he takes the 14th-century throne in London’s Westminster Abbey.

Under the gaze of about 100 heads of state and dignitaries, including US First Lady Jill Biden, Charles will be crowned, like 40 of his predecessors, in Westminster Abbey, which has witnessed all coronation ceremonies in the country since William the Conqueror in 1066.

His second wife, Camilla, 75, will be crowned queen consort during the two-hour ceremony. Although the ceremony is rooted in history, those in charge of it will try to present a picture of a monarchy and a nation looking to the future.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “No other country can offer such a dazzling show… the processions, celebrations and festivals in the streets.”

He continued, “It is an expression of pride in our history, culture, and traditions… living evidence of the modern character of our country, and rituals that we cherish that generate a new era from its womb.”

Despite Sunak’s enthusiasm, the coronation will take place amid a high price crisis and popular skepticism about the role and importance of property, especially among young people.

The ceremony will be on a smaller scale than the one held for the late Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953, but will nonetheless aim to be dazzling, featuring an array of historical symbols from golden balls and jeweled swords to a scepter bearing the world’s largest cut and colorless diamond.

Since early morning, tens of thousands of people began to flock to The Mall, a large wide avenue leading to Buckingham Palace, while uniformed soldiers and military bands passed in front of them.

Rachel Beasley, a 45-year-old housewife, came from her home in Switzerland with her husband and two children.

“It’s a historic moment. We wanted to be here to witness it for some memories,” she said, as she stood next to her son, who wore a mask of Charles’s face, and her daughter, who wore a headband in the colors of the British flag.

The festivities will continue on Sunday, with nationwide street parties and a concert at the King’s House at Windsor Castle.

And Andy Mitchell, 63, a teacher who left his home in the early hours of the morning to come to London, said: “It’s great to see everyone dressed up to participate. It’s something to be proud of.”

He continued, “What worries me most is that young people lose interest in all this, and that things will not be like this in the future.”