He explained that the first of those elements are “contradictory and irrefutable judicial rulings at the same time, which were issued during the appeals period, in addition to rulings outside the period specified by the President’s Election Law, the latest of which is the judgment of the Misurata Court of Appeal,” according to his speech in the House of Representatives session on Monday.

He continued, “The Commission cannot exceed judicial rulings within or outside the time period specified by the law, and the second element is that these provisions established legal centers, and the Commission has become obligated to deal with them.”

Threat to storm the commission

The most prominent reasons that prompted the postponement are the threats received by the commission, according to Al-Sayeh, who indicated that “there is an attempt to storm the commission’s headquarters in Tripoli, and the messages that reached us that if a final list of candidates was not issued in a certain way, the intrusion would take place, and no official position was issued from any A party to support us, even the House of Representatives, which I expected would condemn the attempted attack, as well as the Presidential Council and the Government of National Unity, and the Commission found itself in a (difficult) position in front of them.”

In the same context, he expressed the commission’s doubts about the ability of the Ministry of Interior “to secure the electoral process in these circumstances.”

He added, “The commission received several accusations, which were described by some as a failed institution and could not play its role, and it found one of the presidential candidates speaking and criticizing the commission on a foreign channel, and he is presenting completely forged endorsement lists… We have evidence that condemns them.”

He stressed that the presidential election law set 48 hours to review the nomination papers only, adding that there were files that the commission expected to find fraud, and after: “If the law gave us some time, we would have kept about ten” or 12 applications.

He added, “We noticed a major flaw in the candidacy documents with regard to the recommendations, which included forgery in the signatures and names of the endorsers, and we excluded 12 files for this reason… the forgery is open to the public, and it does not even require a font expert.”

He pointed out that in the last 48 hours before the nomination was closed, the commission received 60 applications, while for two weeks it received only about 40 applications, and it had only two days to review, adding: “That period is not enough for an accurate review, but we had to be satisfied with that period that stipulated It is up to the law.”

Militias don’t want elections

Political analyst Muhammad al-Amami said that it is difficult to determine the date of the elections, whether within days, months, or even years, in light of the armed groups and militias that do not want the elections to take place, stressing the need for the militia leaders in Tripoli to be part of the solution, and completed: “The eastern region is safe considering the presence of a national army, but the militias seeking influence in power will not allow the elections to pass if they are not in their favour.”

He added in his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, “There are many armed groups that are ready for understandings, and others that do not want stability. We must know what they want and what they are planning,” noting that other countries such as Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina and others went through a similar experience, and did not find a way To solve its crises only by finding an end to those who have power and weapons on the ground.

He added that the Brotherhood alliance and its militias could not agree on a specific person who would serve their interests in the elections, and support his candidacy, and therefore they do not accept these elections, because they see that it will not come in their interest.

Pause in front of Parliament

In a related context, demonstrators organized a sit-down during the parliament session on Monday, to demand that the elections be held according to a timetable that begins with announcing the list of candidates for the presidential elections on January 5th without excluding anyone, regardless of the reasons, then disclosing the lists of candidates for the parliamentary elections on January 10, and then conducting The first round of presidential elections will be held on the twenty-fourth of the same month, and finally the parliamentary elections and the second round of presidential elections will be held on the second of next March.

They said that the Libyan people demand that the trusts be paid to their people, and that they have the right to choose the executive and legislative authority through the election fund.