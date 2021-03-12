A few hours after the pre-sale of the book began First time, from former president Mauricio Macri, a bookstore located in the downtown Buenos Aires decided that it will not put it on sale and explained the reasons on its social networks. The controversy began when they decided to communicate it with the digitally intervened image of an exploded tomato on the poster with the image of the book and the author himself.

The trade in question is the Sudestada Library, who expressed his position in a series of messages on his Twitter profile and chose to punish the work of the leader of Together for Change in his own way.

“At Librería Sudestada we choose what to sell and what not to sell. For 20 years we have chosen the path of self-management, we are from the school of Osvaldo Bayer, Fabián Polosecki, the Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo “, begins the series of posts.

And he continues: “Politics is not a game of first and second stages, it is to improve the living conditions of the people who in our country under the Macri government reached 50 percent poverty.”

The text, accompanied by a photo of the book cover with a tomato -digitally inserted- on the face of the former president, continues: “The country of the Macri it is a country for few, a model that ruined thousands of businesses and enterprises and cooperatives due to lack of support, who thought that with the unprecedented millionaire usurious debt of the IMF he would be able to continue playing politics “.

And he closes: “They have nothing to contribute. We are not going to spread his messages of lie and pose pro. We have nothing to do with them, don’t count on us. Look elsewhere for the book, here we have many others to think about and debate ideas. And let the eunuchs keep snorting“.

Macri’s book has its pre-sale by Mercado Libre, the price is $ 1,690 and copies are delivered 8 days after payment. It will be sold in bookstores as of March 17. It was written with the collaboration of the former Secretary of Culture, Pablo Avelluto and the former undersecretary of Strategic Communication of the Chief of Staff, Hernán Iglesias Illia.

“This book is the result of more than a year of reflections on my presidency. In its pages I tell the story as I lived it. It is the chronicle of our achievements and the hard battles we had to fight. against populism“, Macri needs to review the book.

The former president assured that the publication is, mainly, “a way to continue the dialogue with each of the Argentines who are not resigned to living in a society without a future for their children.”

“The first half is over but the game continues. And winning it depends on everyone,” he closes.

It’s 304 pages that begin from back to front, with an account of his last moments as president, on the night of December 9, 2019.

The escrache happens one day later that another bookstore called to “set fire” to Beatriz Sarlo’s publications, in the midst of the controversy that was generated with the declaration before the Justice of the intellectual about an invitation to be vaccinated on the part of Axel Kicillof’s wife, Soledad Quereilhac.

DS