At the Education City stadium in Al Rayyan, the Danes and Tunisians drew 0-0 in an even match. The North Africans had the better chances in the first half, while the Europeans dominated in the second leg. Equality opens the panorama of Group D.

Another unexpected result of this first date of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Denmark, semifinalist of the last Euro Cup, did not live up to their expectations and did not go beyond a goalless draw against a seasoned Tunisia, who He showed his credentials.

Driven by the encouragement of thousands of Tunisians -many of them migrants in Qatar- who filled the stands of the Al Rayyan City of Education stadium, the ‘Eagles of Carthage’ displayed weapons to hurt their rival, especially in the first half , when they had very clear options.

In the complement, and especially in the final stretch, the Nordics controlled the actions, but they did not know how to violate the North African cast, who ended up defending equality far behind.

One point per side to open Group D, which awaits France’s debut against Australia.

News in development…