It is eight o’clock on the Champs-Élysées, this evening of December 31, and the curfew begins with the first checks of motorists by the police. And the usual questions: “Do you have any certificates for tonight? Do you know there is a curfew? Ah, you have nothing at all?” At this time of the evening, which has barely started, the agents are tolerant: “Tonight, explains the policeman, I’m not going to verbalize you … “ Brigadier Saint-Blancat will show the same tolerance with this other driver, who started the evening alone, by smoking cannabis in his car. “Sir, I can smell it, full of truffle! It smells like cannabis!”

“We are showing discernment. For the moment, we are only around 8 pm, but afterwards, we will crack down …” Brigadier Saint-Blancat to franceinfo

A few meters away, a group of men are walking on the sidewalk. They are Afghan refugees. “It’s New Year, indicates one of them, and I thought there was going to be parties. Last year I had come to here it was very busy and I had fun. But this year, there is no one … “ Disappointed, Abdulrahman therefore returned to his hostel.

Others continue to wander in search of a semblance of conviviality, like this lady, Amel, who is homeless. “Usually, there is a great atmosphere in the streets, everywhere in Paris … but this year, 2021, it’s a bit special”, she notes. Amel holds the hand of a friend’s little daughter, Nasrine, 6 years old. It is 10 pm, the streets are empty, the cold is sharp. But Nasrine smiles. She says she ate spaghetti and is looking forward to “associations which give food”. She and her mom will sleep in a small hotel tonight for the night.

All of Paris is there: a little girl with nothing, and a few streets away, the laughter and joy of a group of friends. Half of them made the trip from Aix-en-Provence to party in Paris. “We have a roommate of five up there explains this young woman, pointing to her apartment. So we invited a few friends. There are a dozen of us. ” “It’s been since March that we have not done much, slips one of the roommates. It might be selfish but we’re really between ourselves. ”“ And then we don’t go to see our family for a while, afterwards, adds the young woman. We say to ourselves that it does not fear much since we stay at home … “” So, it’s selfish, but we are the only victims, in ourselves … ” concludes his friend.

A little further, rue de Palestro, the atmosphere is festive at 10:30 p.m. It will be a little less in a few hours. On the Champs-Élysées, Brigadier Saint-Blancat had warned. Weren’t you aware that there was a certificate to fill out for a curfew? he asks her. In the end, look, you have a fine of 135 euros … You do not have the right behavior … You knew there is a curfew and an epidemic, you do not respect. “” I ‘ was just going to join my girlfriend and celebrate New Years with her “, defends himself sheepishly, his interlocutor.

11:30 p.m., return to rue de Palestro. Four or five police vans are parked in front of a building. Surrounded by police officers, some 70 people come out one by one from a 100m2 apartment. It was Alexandre, the president of the union council, who warned the police. ”Look, he plague, it just keeps scrolling. Look at this ! No but what a shame. ” Outside, the revelers are angry. The police issued them a fine of 135 euros. They came in from everywhere, storms a young woman. They push people, and we don’t really understand why … It’s true that there were many of us, I grant you. But there is no such thing as going back to people. Were we committing a crime? Or were we having a little party? ”

As for the young people of Aix, their apartment is next to the one where the big party took place. Suffice to say that the New Year’s Day count was done discreetly, without music.