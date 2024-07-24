Mexico City.– Morena estimates that in 90 days it will be able to push for the approval of the “Plan C” conceived by President López Obrador since February 5.

The first obstacle that could arise in achieving this objective, supported by the next president, Claudia Sheinbaum, is that the opinions of the 20 reforms are not approved before the end of this legislature, on August 30.

If Morena were unable to push for the approval of the opinions, the “Plan C” project, including the controversial judicial reform, would suffer an inevitable delay, since from September, with the installation of the LXVI Legislature of the Congress of the Union, the procedure would have to start “from scratch.”

Sheinbaum’s main operator, still senator Ricardo Monreal, announced that the approval of the twenty reforms must take place between September and October.

“We want to present all the reforms, all 20, in September, October and November,” explained the Zacatecan, who recalled that the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies will meet next Thursday to prepare the approval of the opinions, first of all, the one concerning the judicial reform.

“Some people have thought that we are going to do it in a hurry, a surprise, but no. In fact, the Commission is being convened on Thursday to prepare, in a timetable, all the initiatives that we want to see come out, because if we do not approve them in this period, they can be discarded,” he clarified.

On Monday, in Oaxaca, Monreal had called on all legislators who will be part of the second floor of the 4T to “close ranks.”

“This means that we will have to submit the judicial reform in September, before the president (López Obrador) finishes it. The discussion will begin on September 2, so that the bill can be sent two weeks later and the Senate, as the reviewing chamber, can receive it in the third week of September. We have to remember that if it is not approved in August, it will be discarded,” he said.

In any case, Morena and the rest of the parties are waiting for the Electoral Institute to formulate the final allocation of seats. If things do not change, Morena would need two votes in the Senate to approve the first reform, that of the judicial apparatus.

“We don’t yet know how many districts might fall or how many senators might fall,” he warned.

“The INE will assign proportional representation until the third week of August,” he added.