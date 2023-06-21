Minutes before 11 p.m. this Monday, Sergio Avilés Demeneghi, president of the Quintana Roo Electoral Tribunal, parked at the door of his home, north of Chetumal. Security cameras capture how he got out of the car and a van stopped right in front of it. When he noticed two men coming towards him, the magistrate broke into a run. They chased him, canceled him and put him in his vehicle, while a second car watched and escorted him. In just 70 seconds a high-ranking Mexican official had been kidnapped. The Quintana Roo Secretary of Public Security affirms that they released him two hours later with “some blows that did not put his life at risk.”

The images from the security cameras allow us to reconstruct the last minutes of the president of the Electoral Tribunal before being kidnapped. Avilés, 42, parks at 10:50 p.m. on Tecnológico de Veracruz street, in Chetumal. He picks up a shirt from the back of the vehicle and goes to the passenger side. He is there when he turns to the truck and sees two armed men get out. Still with his shirt in hand, the magistrate begins to run. One of the subjects shoots and Avilés falls to the ground. The truck, in reverse, goes to where the senior official is lying. From there they put it in the vehicle.

A few seconds later a second car appears, from which another individual gets out to run away some belongings from the truck of the president of the Electoral Tribunal. In the images it is not clear what is being carried. He quickly returns to the vehicle and both cars, lined up, leave the place, where Avilés’ vehicle remains with its doors open.

The Secretary of Citizen Security of Quintana Roo has reported that it received the call to 911 of a case of illegal deprivation at midnight. “The Coordination Group for the Construction of Peace and Security in Quintana Roo, made up of the Secretary of Citizen Security, the Secretary of Defense, the Navy, the National Guard and the State Attorney General’s Office, applied the search and rescue protocols. Two hours later, the person arrived on his own foot at his home, presenting some blows that do not put his life at risk and is in the medical service for his evaluation, ”says the statement from the agency. The State Prosecutor’s Office has not detailed whether they have already been identified for the crime.

The kidnapping of Sergio Avilés has become a new example of the insecurity that besieges Quintana Roo. Just two months ago, with the same modus operandi, the nautical businessman Cipriano Torres was also kidnapped in Chetumal, the state capital. Quintana Roo was the state with the highest incidence of this crime in May, according to the last report of the organization Stop kidnapping, which registered 80 kidnappings in the last month throughout the country, with 296 victims. The official figures, from the Executive Secretary for Public Security, include 34 kidnappings and six kidnappings in May, more than 200 so far in 2023 between the two crimes.

