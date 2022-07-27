In seven months the Ministry of the Environment (Headquarters) has knocked down 300 dead palm trees in four CDMX city halls, according to the agency, while noting that the first stage of the Sanitation Program for Urban Trees and Palms It is 61 percent complete.

Through a statement, the capital dependency abounded in that of the 300 palm trees felled as of July 21, 149 were in the mayor’s office Miguel Hidalgo58 in Benito Juarez88 in Coyoacan and five in Cuauhtemoc.

Likewise, he highlighted that at the same time 3 thousand 056 trees and palms were sanitized and strengthened through endotherapywhich is added to the sanitary pruning of 3 thousand 362 palm trees and the loosening of soil to 3 thousand 989 specimens, where the soil was reinforced with nutrients and an improved substrate was incorporated.

In this framework, Sedema highlighted that they have also placed 577 insect trapswhose purpose is to capture and analyze the species to learn more about the pathogens that affect the trees of the CDMX.

While, in the case of the mistletoe plague, which was identified as affecting various trees in the country’s capital, the agency pointed out that in these seven months it has already treated 503 specimens.

Likewise, he assured that one of the priorities of the administration in charge of claudia sheinbaum is to “stop the death of palm trees and control the mistletoe that affects most of the tree species in the city, as well as combat or detect diseases or pests such as bark beetles that damage cedars and pines”, after the removal of the iconic palm tree of the La Palma Roundaboutin Paseo de la Reforma.

We recommend you read:

In addition to ensuring that this program is long-term, he called on citizens to participate in the control of pests and diseases, by letting the leaves that fall from the fronds remain on the ground, in order to that they can reintegrate into the tree and nurture it. In turn, he pointed out that the project requires the cooperation of the Ministry of Works and Services (Sobse), the 16 municipalities and the population.